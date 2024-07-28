“There was a container ship that ... got hit by a rocket or [almost did], and then it happened again ... all the shipping companies diverted their routes after that, taking a lengthy detour of 3500 nautical miles, 6500 kilometres, around Cape of Good Hope,” Wilson said.
After their arrival in New Zealand, the pumps were able to be installed on time - and under budget - at Churchill East Pump Station near Te Kauwhata in April.
The pumps measure 18m in length and 3m in diameter, and can pump up to 2.25cu m per second.