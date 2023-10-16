Volunteers up and down the country will be taking to the streets for the Pink Ribbon Appeal this month.

People in Taupō are being urged to help “kick breast cancer to the kerb” this October by collecting for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s Pink Ribbon Street Appeal.

Around 10,000 volunteers will be hitting the streets all over New Zealand on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28, raising vital funds for breast cancer research, education and patient support.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is still looking for more people in Taupō to sign up for a two-hour collection shift.

Chief executive, Ah-Leen Rayner, said it was an important way the Foundation raised funds.

“The Pink Ribbon Street Appeal is one of our biggest fundraisers and it couldn’t go ahead without all of our amazing volunteers.

“As a charity doing vital work to stop Kiwis dying of breast cancer, we rely entirely on the goodwill of generous New Zealanders.

“By contributing just two hours of your time, you’ll be making a massive difference to help us kick breast cancer to the kerb this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.”

Every year, around 85 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the Lakes area.

All of the money raised from the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal goes towards Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s work to advance breast cancer research, educate Kiwis about the importance of early detection, and support patients through their treatment and recovery.

The deadline to sign up as a volunteer for the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal is midday on Thursday, October 26.

Visit pinkribbonvolunteer.org.nz for more information.

