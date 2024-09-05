They know that art can help boost confidence and alleviate anxiety, depression, and stress.

Pihanga Health continuous improvement lead Athena Anaru helps connect the community with the practice and is the driving force behind this project.

Nature + Nurture painted by Linda Niederberger.

A Tūrangi resident with ties to Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Anaru said it’s important that locals feel part of what Pihanga Health does.

“Providing a positive reflection of our community was one of the things that I wanted to try and achieve by doing this,” Anaru said.

“In developing this project, my goal was to ensure recognition and exposure for our local artists, provide an opportunity for our community to participate, and create an aesthetic environment in the practice that reflects our community.”

An article published in Health Environments Research & Design Journal proved how much Cleveland Clinic’s contemporary art collection – a mix of more than 6200 pieces displayed throughout the health system’s public spaces and patient areas – improved patient mood, stress and comfort.

“This wasn’t a clinical study, but rather a survey of art’s general impact on patient experience,” Jennifer Finkel (PhD), one of two full-time Cleveland Clinic art programme curators, said.

“Patient experience contributes to patients’ well-being and health outcomes.”

Pihanga Health continuous improvement lead Athena Anaru.

The criteria for local artists creating Healing Art was to creatively express Pihanga Health and the local community, create a peaceful and healing atmosphere, distract from stress, and encourage freedom and expression.

The healing art incorporates living elements that evoke positivity and optimism and be diverse and colourful.

The winning submissions will be printed on EZ dot vinyl and displayed on the walls or ceilings of the treatment rooms and reception area.

To vote on your favourite piece of art or to donate to Pihanga Health, visit their website.

Other voting options are available at the Tūrangi Service Centre and Tūrangi Library. Voting closes September 20.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined NZME in 2020.