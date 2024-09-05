Tūrangi not-for-profit medical centre Pihanga Health has announced the launch of its Healing Art project, featuring art from up-and-coming local artists, made possible thanks to a grant from Creative Taupō.
The 17 pieces of art selected are from five Tūrangi and the Southern Lakes region-based artists and the community have a chance to vote on their favourite.
These artists are Linda Niederberger, Christine Potter, Siân Robertson, Heather Macdonald and Nicky Watts.
Art can help boost confidence and alleviate anxiety, depression, and stress.
The local nurses have long felt that the consult and treatment rooms are clinical and unwelcoming, lacking positive reflection of the community.
“Providing a positive reflection of our community was one of the things that I wanted to try and achieve by doing this,” Anaru said.
“In developing this project, my goal was to ensure recognition and exposure for our local artists, provide an opportunity for our community to participate, and create an aesthetic environment in the practice that reflects our community.”
An article published in Health Environments Research & Design Journal proved how much Cleveland Clinic’s contemporary art collection – a mix of more than 6200 pieces displayed throughout the health system’s public spaces and patient areas – improved patient mood, stress and comfort.
“This wasn’t a clinical study, but rather a survey of art’s general impact on patient experience,” Jennifer Finkel (PhD), one of two full-time Cleveland Clinic art programme curators, said.
“Patient experience contributes to patients’ well-being and health outcomes.”
The criteria for local artists creating Healing Art was to creatively express Pihanga Health and the local community, create a peaceful and healing atmosphere, distract from stress, and encourage freedom and expression.
The healing art incorporates living elements that evoke positivity and optimism and be diverse and colourful.
The winning submissions will be printed on EZ dot vinyl and displayed on the walls or ceilings of the treatment rooms and reception area.
To vote on your favourite piece of art or to donate to Pihanga Health, visit their website.
Other voting options are available at the Tūrangi Service Centre and Tūrangi Library. Voting closes September 20.