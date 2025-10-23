Advertisement
Pāuanui residents call for Tairua Harbour dredging as shifting sands raise safety fears

Tom Eley
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
3 mins to read

A group of Pāuanui residents has raised concerns about Tairua Harbour and flooding.

A group of Pāuanui residents wants Tairua Harbour to be dredged, saying it has become an increasingly dangerous place for boats.

Pauanui Recreation and Sports Club board member Peter Turner says the waterway has become unsafe due to flooding and shifting sands, threatening its future as a recreational hub.

