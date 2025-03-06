Several vessels grounded near Tairua due to a sandbar in the middle of the harbour.

At least four vessels ran aground between Tairua and Pāuanui recently due to a significant sandbar in the middle of the main harbour.

The Waikato Regional Harbourmaster said the sandbar formed due to severe shifting of sands that caused a safe secondary channel to disappear.

“We have had to remove the secondary channel markers which would usually mark a channel from the mooring zone direct to the harbour entrance ... unfortunately, there is no longer a channel there to mark,” they said in a statement on social media.

A Waikato Regional Council spokesperson said sand moved naturally in tidal estuaries through the action of wind and water, and the summer’s weather patterns contributed to the changes occurring in Tairua harbour.

“This is a natural event and has happened before. Changes in the weather will shift the sands and once there is again a secondary channel for safe passage, we will reinstate the channel markers.”