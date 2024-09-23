“Starting a runners’ club sounded like the perfect way to create more of a community spirit within the town and parkrun does all that.
“Being a community event, open to all, whether you are a runner, walker, and even having your dog on a lead, parkrun is the perfect way to become a part of the community, and all for free,” Paulsen said.
The plan was to hold the event weekly with 8am starts on Saturdays.
The course would be a mapped-out run along the foreshore of Pāuanui Beach on a grass surface.
“Our planned start date is November 30, but yet to be confirmed by Asia Pacific Parkrun headquarters; we plan to have two trialled runs open to the public before we officially begin.
“Parkrun is a great community event because it brings people together. It is great for mental health and physical wellbeing and being part of something bigger than yourself.”
Anyone keen to get involved can register at the parkrun website parkrun.co.nz/ if they want their run times recorded.
“It is completely free and for the home parkrun option, you can just put your closest available parkrun, as Pāuanui is not yet an option.”