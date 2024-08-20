Hurst is among volunteers preparing for the return of the second annual Pāuanui Pink Walk in October.
“I am a Pāuanui resident and love the community spirit. As the event is co-ordinated by volunteers it is helpful to have a group of people that can spread the organisational load.
“Those that organised the inaugural event last year were able to recognise the steps and processes needed to pull off the event and were therefore able to distribute the workload for this year and the years ahead.
“I am also a breast cancer survivor, so this is a cause I am always going to get behind.”
“In recognition of the losses we and other communities had endured, Thames-Coromandel District Council offered a business recovery fund; this was something that needed to be applied for and it needed to be shown that local business had suffered losses as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle.”
Having met the criteria and being granted funding, a committee of Pāuanui locals created three events to help inject people, and ultimately money, back into the community, Hurst said.
“The Pāuanui Pink Walk is one of these events, the other two are the Pāuanui Long Lunch en Blanc and the Music Picnic at the Point. These will also continue.”
While Pauanui businesses wanted to encourage people to the town, they also wanted to help a charity, Hurst said.
“So, it was a win when the Pāuanui Pink Walk was dreamt up, all proceeds go directly to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, and extra people in town puts money in the pockets of local business.
“Pāuanui businesses are right behind this event and there are pink food and beverages available in the local bars and eateries, shop and win deals in the retail stores, pink themed window displays leading up to the event and restaurants offering ‘pink degustation menus’.
“The offers and ideas from businesses are continuing to come in.”
Hurst said that while it was only the second year the event was being held, it would become a permanent part of the Pāuanui annual calendar “and something people put on there to do list each year”.
“This is a fun walking event around Pāuanui, the distance is 5.5km and participants are encouraged to dress up in pink and have fun.
“As they complete the course there will be quiz questions and photo opportunities, just a fun atmosphere.”