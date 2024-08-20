Hurst said the success of the inaugural event had seen it return in 2024, with Pāuanui planning to “paint the town pink” on Saturday October 5.

The event came about in 2023 in support of Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

“As with most Coromandel towns, Pāuanui suffered a major downturn when they were essentially cut off by the Kōpū-Hikuai slip,” Hurst said.

“In recognition of the losses we and other communities had endured, Thames-Coromandel District Council offered a business recovery fund; this was something that needed to be applied for and it needed to be shown that local business had suffered losses as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle.”

The event is family-friendly, not a race, a "gentle ramble around Pauanui, and even better, is in support of the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ".

Having met the criteria and being granted funding, a committee of Pāuanui locals created three events to help inject people, and ultimately money, back into the community, Hurst said.

“The Pāuanui Pink Walk is one of these events, the other two are the Pāuanui Long Lunch en Blanc and the Music Picnic at the Point. These will also continue.”

While Pauanui businesses wanted to encourage people to the town, they also wanted to help a charity, Hurst said.

“So, it was a win when the Pāuanui Pink Walk was dreamt up, all proceeds go directly to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, and extra people in town puts money in the pockets of local business.

“Pāuanui businesses are right behind this event and there are pink food and beverages available in the local bars and eateries, shop and win deals in the retail stores, pink themed window displays leading up to the event and restaurants offering ‘pink degustation menus’.

“The offers and ideas from businesses are continuing to come in.”

It is a fun walking event around Pāuanui, the distance is 5.5km and participants are encouraged to dress up in pink and have fun.

Hurst said that while it was only the second year the event was being held, it would become a permanent part of the Pāuanui annual calendar “and something people put on there to do list each year”.

“As they complete the course there will be quiz questions and photo opportunities, just a fun atmosphere.”

Participants were scheduled to leave from the Pāuanui village centre about 10am and finish at the Pāuanui Club.

“It is a rain, hail or shine event and is sure to be a fun weekend in Pāuanui regardless of the weather.”

Entries can be found here or the Pāuanui Information Centre.