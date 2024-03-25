Devon Briggs celebrates at the 2024 UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships. Photo / CBC

The 2024 UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships has wrapped up with a slew of medals for the Kiwis in Rio de Janeiro, many won by competitors from the Waikato region.

To round out the competition, Paralympian and former Ngāhinapōuri resident Nicole Murray claimed a gold, silver and bronze medal on day five.

This brought her medal tally to five across the championships, meaning she made the podium for every event she entered.

Cambridge para athlete Devon Briggs grabbed a world title and nabbed a silver and bronze.

In total, the Kiwis brought home a record 11 medals — one better than their 10-medal haul last year.

It was a significant step up for the squad and a positive indicator for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Nicole Murray claimed a gold, silver and bronze medal on day five of the 2024 UCI Para-Cycling Track World Championships. Photo / CBC

“I’m thrilled with this world championships. We have a new world champion in Devon Briggs, in a discipline which is going to be at Paris 2024. And what’s more, it came with a world record,” coach Damian Wiseman said.

“We had some brilliant racing from everyone. Last year we won 10 medals, and this year we have won 11. Looking beyond the tally, I believe we have had overall a better level of performance. Everyone is returning home having represented New Zealand outstandingly.”

Day five had all five Kiwi para cyclists take part in elimination races. In this discipline, the final rider is eliminated as they complete each lap.

“It’s exciting to see the Kiwis dominating the exhibition events in their respective classifications with Devon winning bronze in the C3/C4 elimination race and Nicole Murray winning gold in the first-ever women’s C4/C5 elimination race,” Wiseman said.

Cambridge resident Anna Taylor partnered Murray in the elimination race, adding the gold to her previous silver (WC4 500m time trial) and bronze (women’s C4) medals.

Briggs’ bronze medal was not without cost as another rider clipped his bike, causing him to crash towards the end of the race.

Escaping without major injury, Briggs received the bronze medal when the athlete causing the crash was disqualified.

Despite the incident, the Cambridge 20-year-old and his teammates head home with huge smiles on their faces.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald and Te Awamutu Courier

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



