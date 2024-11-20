“The change is aimed to provide greater flexibility for shoppers, visitors, and those running errands, and help local businesses continue to thrive. It reflects a shared commitment to making Te Awamutu a more convenient and vibrant place to live, work, and shop,” Hudson said.

“We’re trialling this at the request of the community groups, and the point of a trial is that we can be flexible throughout the process, with the ability to tailor the parking to best meet everybody’s needs.

“We can reverse any changes that cause unexpected issues, so we’re looking forward to hearing how it works or doesn’t work for people and businesses alike.”

All parking in the Te Awamutu CBD is restricted to one hour or less. Photo / Dean Taylor BTG 11Apr24 - �

Te Awamutu Business Chamber CEO Shane Walsh has welcomed the move, calling it a positive step forward for the community.

“This change will make it easier for customers to visit local businesses and enjoy what Te Awamutu has to offer without the worry of having to move their vehicles too soon. We’re grateful for the council’s responsiveness in listening to the needs of our community,” Walsh said.

Grey Power’s Te Awamutu president Michael Cullen is thrilled with the move, saying it shows the council has recognised many senior people have asked for longer parking times to run errands or access services.

“I want to sincerely thank the council staff for their genuine attention and care in listening to the concerns of our residents, especially the senior people I represent. Willingness to hear their voices makes all the difference in ensuring our needs are truly understood and addressed.”

Over 4000 cars have been monitored for parking in excess of the time limit restrictions in the Te Awamutu CBD since January this year, resulting in 246 tickets and 64 warnings issued.