There is a one hour (P60) limit for parking in most of the Te Awamutu CBD. Photo / Dean Taylor

The people have spoken and council has listened – parking in Te Awamutu is getting a makeover, with Waipā District Council set to trial extensions to the one-hour limit spots over the summer months.

The move comes after Te Awamutu Business Chamber, Grey Power, and the Te Awamutu-Kihikihi Community Board suggested the one-hour time limits be doubled, to allow people more time to shop and run errands in town.

Council is going to trial a doubling of the parking limit to 120 minutes.

Transport Manager Bryan Hudson said the trial would give the council time to work out if the longer limits work for businesses in Te Awamutu CBD, and where shorter-term parking for quick turnovers may be needed.

While the plan is still being finalised, including updates to signage and the town parking maps, it’s expected the extension will be in place before the Christmas shopping period.