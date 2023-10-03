Today, Owen Delany Park is home to many of Taupō's sporting fixtures.

Today, Owen Delany Park is home to many of Taupō's sporting fixtures.

Mention the name Owen Delany in Taupō and you’ll immediately trigger off conversation, especially among Taupō's older citizens, on almost any sporting code, particularly rugby.

Often in the past referred to as Mr Rugby, Owen was also regarded as the father of sport in the district and a Taupō sporting pioneer.

His sporting background and tireless enthusiasm for promoting sport and encouraging people to become involved helped shape sports in Taupō, particularly cricket, athletics, boxing and rugby from the moment he set foot in the town.

Learning on his arrival that cricket was in recess, Owen began gathering all new arrivals and interested locals and soon launched the United Wanderers Cricket Club.

Games were arranged with a Taupō Club team made up mainly of professionals including doctors, lawyers and school teachers.

In 1956 he established the Taupō Cricket Sub Association.

Owen served as team captain for United Wanderers and for several years also served as club captain, president and patron.

In the late 1950s, with police sergeant Noel Worters, butcher Tom Smith, and businessmen Ian Logan and Athol Mason, Owen became a leading light in launching a youth club for the town.

Activities were at the old courthouse alongside the Tongariro North Domain with Owen teaching boxing and weightlifting.

Interest in the club grew so rapidly that another venue was needed to help accommodate indoor basketball and also badminton.

Then, Owen became involved in a project to build the Youth Centre Hall at the AC Complex, since shifted to Owen Delany Park).

In 1957, Owen saw the need for an athletics club.

Many youngsters were keen and a number showed obvious talent.

Owen served as Taupō Athletic Club president for two years.

But his greatest love was rugby.

He was looking forward to playing the sport during the winter after his arrival in Taupō, but was shocked to learn it was in recess.

“I might have upset a few wives and girlfriends,” Owen told me, “but I immediately went around the town and nailed every young guy and told him he had to play rugby.”

It worked.

A meeting at Rickit’s Hall formed the Taupō Rugby Football Club and appointed the 1924/25 All Black Ces Baddley, Owen and Paul Bradley as coaches.

Owen coached the Taupō senior club side for three years.

He was responsible for approaching the borough council about the shocking state of the playing field on the Tongariro North Domain and successfully pleaded to have the facility upgraded.

A sprinkler system was installed, and a dressing room and toilet block were built.

Owen later helped organise further Queen Carnivals to raise funds for the youth centre and sports complex.

Owen has since been honoured with life membership of the Taupō Rugby Football Club, the Taupō rugby sub-union and the Hawke’s Bay Rugby Football Union.

Owen always acknowledged the incredible support he was always given by his wife, Jean Delany, who was a sportswoman herself.

He was also recognised on the sporting honours board at AC Baths, and for his amazing contributions to sport in Taupō when named in the Queen’s Birthday honours in 1995.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



