Mila provided first aid until emergency services arrived on the scene.

Once paramedics arrived, the 17-year-old also helped to co-ordinate the local fire brigade and Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

“I tried to do the best I could,” Mila said.

“I was one of the first ones there, but I don’t know everything.”

However, Mila does know more than the average teenager about emergency response.

When she was 14, Mila was playing the victim at her dad’s fire brigade training drills.

“I saw how they were a tight-knit group, and I always wanted to be a part of it.”

Mila Smith de Zeeuw has been volunteering with her local fire brigade since she was 16.

Once she turned 16, Mila said, she signed up as soon as she could.

Now she balances weekly trainings and school with her volunteer work with the brigade.

“I go to as many callouts as I can,” Mila said.

“Balancing it seems to work most of the time. My family and friends are very supportive.”

This week, Mila was recognised as a hero for her work as a volunteer fire brigade member and the head of Mercury Bay Area School’s Students Against Dangerous Driving committee.

In a ceremony that saw three of Auckland’s landmark buildings lit up in yellow, Mila was awarded the Annual Yellow Ribbon Road Safety Hero Award.

The award recognises individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to promoting road safety in their communities.

The Yellow Ribbon Road Safety Alliance is an organisation that brings together government, corporate and community groups committed to reducing road trauma.

Mila’s experiences with the fire brigade motivated her to make sure younger drivers were educated about road safety.

“Through the fire brigade and seeing the car crash training and going to the car crashes myself, I realised that most of the crashes are from younger people,” Mila said.

“When you see a crash you see that it doesn’t just affect the person in the crash, it affects witnesses and their families.”

Three of Auckland’s landmark buildings were lit up in yellow for the ceremony where Mila was presented with the Annual Yellow Ribbon Road Safety Hero Award.

Mila has spearheaded initiatives that bring police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand into her school to raise awareness about road safety.

“What’s kept me motivated is to know that even if not everyone listens, there might be one or two people who do.

“Making a small change, that’s enough for me.”

Mila said she hadn’t been expecting the award.

“My friend nominated me the day before nominations closed. I never really thought I’d get it.”

Then, a couple of weeks ago, Mila’s phone rang.

“I was pretty stoked.”

Mila said she was “privileged” to be able to attend Monday’s award ceremony.

“They lit up the Skytower, the PWC building and the bridge.”

Fire and Emergency Waikato group manager Matt Cook said the service was “extremely proud of the mahi Mila had put into protecting and supporting her community.

“Motor vehicle crashes make up a significant portion of calls we respond to, so work like this is very important to help reduce harm on the roads.”

Kaitiaki o Ara Students Against Dangerous Driving general manager Donna Govorko said Mila was an “outstanding young lady”.

“[She] is passionate about helping her community stay safe on our roads.”

Mila (left) was recognised as a hero for her work as a volunteer fire brigade member and the head of Mercury Bay Area School’s Students Against Dangerous Driving committee.

Road Safety Education Limited general manager Maria Lovelock said choosing one winner for the award was “incredibly difficult”.

“So many individuals across the country are making meaningful contributions to safer roads.

“We applaud Mila’s contributions and look forward to seeing what her future brings.”

But Mila didn’t want the award to be about her.

“My one [message is to] just to make wise choices on the roads.”

Mila also wanted to highlight her brigade’s plan to fundraise for leukaemia treatments by taking part in the Firefighter Skytower Challenge on May 24.

“It’s my second year climbing the tower, and my dad’s doing it as well.”

Mila said she wasn’t sure what she wanted to do when she finished school next year, but she wanted to continue her involvement with Fire and Emergency.

Later this year, she plans to complete her qualified firefighter course in Rotorua.

“I’d love to be able to stay with the brigade,” Mila said.

“They’re my second family.”

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.