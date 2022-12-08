An overweight truck using Kōpaki Bridge, in breach of weight restrictions. Photo / Waka Kotahi

The old Kōpaki rail overbridge on State Highway 30, south of Te Kūiti, will be permanently closed to all vehicles from Friday, December 9 due to the increased risk the bridge will collapse, as overweight vehicles continue to ignore warnings not to use it.

The timber bridge has been under a six-tonne weight limit since late 2021. However, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says repeated breaches of this restriction have accelerated the bridge’s deterioration.

From December 9 until the replacement bridge is completed in April, all traffic between Te Kūiti and Maniaiti/Benneydale will need to use SH3, SH4 and Kōpaki Road, says Waka Kotahi regional manager of maintenance and operations, Rob Campbell.

“We were hoping the old bridge would remain open to light vehicles until the new one is complete, but unfortunately the risk of a collapse has become too great, especially given the size of some of the vehicles we’ve seen crossing the bridge,” Campbell says.

The new Kōpaki Bridge is under construction. Photo / Waka Kotahi

“We’ve investigated various options for keeping the bridge open, such as installing barriers to restrict higher vehicles; however, none of these would provide a safe solution that would guarantee that heavy vehicles could not access the bridge.

“The only option that can guarantee the safety of SH30 traffic is to close the bridge,” he says.

“This is going to be inconvenient for the local community for the next five months, and we apologise for this. However, safety is our priority.”

“As the bridge crosses the North Island Main Trunk rail line, which includes a 25-kilovolt overhead line, the consequences of a bridge collapse are even more serious, and especially so if it occurred when a train was passing underneath.”

“We would remind the drivers of heavy vehicles that the six-tonne limit remains in place until the bridge closes,” Campbell says.

From Friday, December 9, barriers will be installed to prevent access to the bridge. The detour of SH3, SH4 and Kōpaki Road adds around 12 kilometres to the trip between Te Kūiti and Maniaiti/Benneydale.

In an emergency, ambulance and police vehicles weighing less than six tonnes will still be able to use the bridge, as will light vehicles involved in the construction of the replacement bridge.

Hikuai River Bridge decked out for summer

Meanwhile, work has wrapped on the State Highway 25 Hikuai River Bridge deck replacement, just in time for the holidays.

Waka Kotahi Waikato system manager Cara Lauder said it was great to see the project completed ahead of the busy summer season, when traffic would increase significantly.

It's a wrap on the Hikuai River Bridge deck replacement. Photo / Waka Kotahi

“This has been a logistically challenging project, and a lot of planning and collaboration went into keeping the bridge open to traffic during the day while we carried out this essential work.

A new, sustainably-sourced and modular timber deck has been installed and sealed, along with upgraded road safety barriers, and the bridge is now open to all traffic.

Lauder said another important aspect of the project was working closely with emergency services to ensure they were across the closures and could be accommodated where possible.

“We erected a special scaffold walkway to be used by emergency services during the project, and this was utilised a number of times by the St John ambulance to transfer patients.

“Despite our best efforts, we acknowledge that any road closure is disruptive, so we are thankful to the community and road users for their understanding and patience during this time.”

Lauder said the bridge plays a key part in improving the resilience of the state highway network around the Coromandel region.



