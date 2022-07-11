NZTA urges people to be vigilant on the roads drive to the conditions this winter. Photo / Christine Cornege

Winter is here and while the Waikato region is a great place to be during the colder months, the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) urges people to take care on the roads.

Especially with torrential rain forecast, NZTA says road users should make themselves aware of the conditions they will encounter before getting on the road.

Potholes, tough weather conditions and road closures are only some of the issues the agency asks drivers to look out for.

NZTA system manager Waikato Cara Lauder says: "Water has the same effect on roads as plaque does on teeth, it attacks the road structure and causes decay. When water penetrates the road surface through cracks, tyre action and weather can quickly turn these cracks into potholes."

New Zealand's roads are mostly 'flexible pavements' meaning they literally flex as heavy vehicles roll over them. Any water in the pavements acts as a lubricant, allowing the stones in the pavement to move and potholes to form more quickly.

Lauder says: "We are aware of some sections of State Highway 1 between Tirau and Waiouru that are experiencing an increase in potholes, due mostly to the significant amount of rainfall we have had over the past few weeks."

NZTA contractors are already on the job: There are six crews working across the central Waikato region to stay on top of issues such as potholes.

"These crews are patrolling the state highway network throughout the week [which] allows us to respond quickly to issues as they appear. However, these potholes are likely to re-appear over the winter period, particularly when it rains," Lauder says.

Throughout the winter months, NZTA contractors focus on minor repairs and in the warmer months on more permanent repairs.

Another issue NZTA deals with during winter is combating ice and snow in colder areas. Their key weapon is calcium magnesium acetate (CMA), sometimes mixed with grit.

During the colder months, NZTA is also often combatting rain, ice and snow. Photo / David Kerr

"This substance lowers the temperature at which water on the road surface freezes. We apply this based on local knowledge of hazard spots, and thermal mapping."

In some instances, road closures can be put in place, also around the Central Plateau.

"So plan ahead, allow extra time for your journeys and drive to the road and weather conditions. Maintain a greater following distance between your vehicle and the one in front, slow down and be prepared for unexpected hazards," Lauder says.

If you come across issues NZTA isn't aware of, like individual potholes, isolated flooding or slips, the agency encourages people to get in touch via 0800 44 44 49.

Meanwhile, the central Waikato is seeing significant investment in road maintenance activity as part of the $2.9 billion funding into national road maintenance between 2021 and 2024.

As part of the 2021/22 season, 230 lane kilometres were renewed. A similar volume of work will be completed in 2022/23.

This programme is the largest in the country and equates to almost 15 per cent of the region's state highway network being renewed.