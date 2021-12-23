Alcohol and drugs the biggest road safety risks on Waikato roads over the holidays

Mark Kelly from Waipa Workingmen's Club in Te Awamutu has got the T-shirt and displays the drive sober message on bar mats and coasters at the premises. Photo / Supplied

The arrival of the silly season brings an increase in the number of after-work parties and social gatherings, and with 69 serious and fatal alcohol-related crashes claiming 14 lives in the district since 2017, Waipā District Council road safety co-ordinator Megan Jolly is appealing to residents to designate a sober driver when they are out drinking.

Jolly has been hard at work over the past few weeks delivering the council's driver sober road safety message and promotional material to licensed alcohol retailers across the district including pubs, bars, and bottle stores in an effort to remind patrons to get home safely.

"Our messaging is to drive sober but also to look after your mates as well."

Jolly said driving under the influence of alcohol greatly reduces the reaction times of the driver and provides a false sense of confidence.

"Any amount of alcohol affects our driving. Even small amounts can affect our reaction times which can be crucial in avoiding a crash.

"We all have family and friends using our roads. No one wants them to be sharing the road with someone who is driving over the limit.

"We all have a responsibility to speak up and look after our mates who may not be making good decisions around drinking and driving."

She advised people to book a cab if no designated driver was available.

Waikato road policing manager Inspector Jeff Penno said speed and impairment by alcohol or drugs were the two biggest road safety risks on Waikato roads over the holiday period and urged people to work together to help save lives.

"Police will be on the road enforcing these two risk areas day and night, weekends, sun or rain. There will be checkpoints anywhere and at any time, a highly visible marked police fleet, and unmarked vehicles that won't be seen by you until it's too late."

He said police expected roads to be extremely busy over the festive season so people should plan ahead to allow for extended travel time and to get home before they start drinking.

Jolly said a good reminder for people hosting parties or who normally drink with friends or family is to think about your responsibility as a host and role in getting people home safely.

As part of her road safety coordinator role, Jolly offers businesses a free interactive workshops on planning ahead for staff parties and demonstrates getting behind the wheel using 'beer goggles'. Businesses interested in taking this on board can contact Jolly directly on 021 298 9920 to book in.