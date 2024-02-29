Female surfers will descend on Pauanui for the inaugural NZ Women’s Surf Festival this weekend. Photo / Surfing New Zealand

Female surfers will descend on Pauanui for the inaugural NZ Women’s Surf Festival this weekend. Photo / Surfing New Zealand

Female surfers from across New Zealand will descend on Pauanui Beach this weekend for the inaugural NZ Women’s Surf Festival.

The all-female event, taking place over March 2-3, forms part of the NZ Surf Series, NZ Grom Series and NZ Longboard Series.

With a forecast of small yet fun waves and light offshore winds for Saturday and Sunday, the stage is set for a great weekend and celebration of female surfing in New Zealand.

Divisions for the event include Under-14, Under-16, Under-18, Open Women, Over-30s Women and Women’s Longboard.

Surfers taking part include former New Zealand representatives Natasha Gouldsbury of Taranaki, Brie Bennett of Raglan, Grace Spiers of Whangamatā, Liv Haysom of Piha and Georgia Wederell of Mount Maunganui, along with New Zealand junior representatives Leia Millar of Piha and Alani Morse of Raglan.

In the U-16 and U-18 divisions, the competition will be as fierce as ever, with the two local surfers Chloe and Lola Groube taking on a talent-laden field including Under-18 girls’ national champion Lea Millar and Indi-Lee Ruddell, who is fresh off a win at Piha last weekend.

The Over-30 division will see a handful of past competitors and several surf mums take on waves.

But it’s not all about competing.

On Saturday morning, there will be a community surf-specific pilates and mobility session, and in the evening there will be an all-girls skate session, followed by a screening of the new Kiwi women’s surf film Over the Undertow.

Over The Undertow follows the journey of four top young female surfers, including Brie Bennett, Gabi Paul and Liv Haysom, who embark on a surf trip across the North Island.

Film-makers Cassia Walton and Lauren Crerar will be at the screening and are to host a Q&A session.

The event is being held in conjunction with the Aotearoa Women’s Surfing Association and is sponsored by Sun Bum and VW.

The draw and full results from the event can be viewed online.

