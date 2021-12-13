NZ Transport Agency brings back driver testing in Matamata and Cambridge

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency announced driver testing services will return to Cambridge and Matamata next year. Photo / Stuart Munro

Restricted and learner drivers from Cambridge and Matamata will be able to sit their practical test in their home town again next year after a nine-year absence.

Practical driving tests will be offered in Cambridge from early next year, with Matamata expected to be up and running by the end of 2022.

The decision comes as Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is looking into ways to reduce barriers within the licensing system. Waka Kotahi director regional relationships David Speirs says this would also align with the desire of local communities to re-introduce the testing services.

"We've heard the message from a range of community groups and leaders that driver testing is an important local service and we're pleased to say it will be back next year."

Waipā District Mayor Jim Mylchreest says it was great to have the service coming back to Cambridge.

"It is great to see that the community has been listened to ... With a growing population across Waipā, it is great to have these services return and we thank Waka Kotahi for making this happen."

Matamata-Piako District Mayor Ash Tanner says the re-introduction of the service is also great news for Matamata.

"We're really pleased to see driver testing being made available in Matamata again. There aren't many transport options when you live in a rural area and having easy access to get a driver licence is really important."

Testing was removed at the two sites in 2012 after the service saw low use numbers and new, tougher standards were introduced for restricted licence tests.

This decision was reviewed in 2019 following requests from community groups, the local MP and local government. Adding two more testing sites for the Waikato will ease pressure on the existing sites in Hamilton, Te Awamutu, Morrinsville and Tokoroa.