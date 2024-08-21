Greta has retired as a guide dog and now spends her time volunteering as a reading buddy dog for the Hamilton City Council library service.

The 2022 NZ Top Dog went to Odin, who calls Aria Gardens retirement community his office, where he spends his days keeping residents company.

Hill said she couldn’t be prouder of Greta.

“Greta works with large numbers of children in schools and libraries throughout the city. Her presence and personality have been especially helpful for autistic children and for building confidence around dogs.

“She provides a soothing reading session with a non-judgmental canine friend. She has a huge impact.”

Meanwhile, Mikayla Knolles also of Hamilton, hoped her Samoyed dog Sasha won the Top Office Dog trophy.

Knolles said Sasha was an extremely helpful colleague at Amaea, a research and product development company.

“By ensuring the office stays tidy by picking up rubbish, proactively seeking out important memos in the CEO’s satchel and uploading for safe storage, and supporting the team’s mental health by making sure they take a moment out of their day for cuddles, pats, and sometimes a walk outside, Sasha is a valuable member of our team.”

Frog Recruitment managing director Shannon Barlow, said the annual event highlighted the immense value people placed on their four-legged friends.

“This competition was established to celebrate man’s best friend, and acknowledge the extraordinary impact they have on people’s lives, and the positive contribution they make to society.”

While the types of dogs, and the jobs they do grow every year, Barlow said one thing never changes: “All our pooches share one common attribute – they make life better.”

Category winners would take home a Top Dog trophy and other prizes, and the winners would be announced live on Frog Recruitment’s social media pages on August 29 at 12.30pm.

There is still time to get votes in for the People’s Choice Award before 9am, August 29, at https://www.frogrecruitment.co.nz/nztopdog.



