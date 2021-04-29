NZ Olympic's record-breaking skateboard needs a name

The New Zealand Olympic Committee's super-sized skateboard with New Zealand team athletes. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand Olympic Committee asks Hamiltonians to get on board to choose a name for their record-breaking super-size skateboard.

With the giant skateboard, the committee wants to give New Zealanders the opportunity to learn more about the Olympic Games and send support to the New Zealand Team as they head to Tokyo 2020.

The board is 12-metre long, weighs 800kg and has been built by Unique Creative. It is also fully functional like a standard sized board and will be travelling around New Zealand for the "Great Olympic Skate Roadshow" prior to the Tokyo Olympic Games this July and August. It will be in Hamilton on Sunday May 16.

Hamilton local Ben Bartels of Never You Mind creative studio designed the board's deck illustration. It depicts a New Zealand athlete's physical and emotional journey, from humble beginnings to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The athlete rising from the cloud stands for the long white cloud, with the flag symbolising the support of the nation. The road is windy with stormy seas signifying the tough road ahead. Tokyo is being symbolised with cherry blossoms, Mt Fuji and an iconic sunrise.

The skateboard is set to break records by entering the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest fully operational skateboard in the world. It also celebrates six newly added categories at the Olympic Games, including skateboarding, surfing and three-on-three basketball.

Now the New Zealand Olympic Committee is asking the public to suggest a name for the board before it starts travelling around the country. The official naming ceremony will take place in Auckland on May 9 where Olympic gold medallist Barbara Kendall will announce the winning name.

The giant skateboard's deck designed by Ben Bartels of Never You Mind creative studio in Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Kendall says: "We're looking for an inspiring, uniquely New Zealand name for the skateboard that gets Kiwis excited and makes them feel proud to be waving the New Zealand flag during the Games and that captures all the spirit, mana and pride of the country."

Amongst all name entries, the judges pick one winner who will be able to attend the naming ceremony and who will also receive a replica of the skateboard. Four runners-up will receive a $200 voucher from Noel Leeming or The Warehouse.

Judging panel for the skateboard name includes Kendall and president of Skateboarding New Zealand Chris Curran.

More than 200 Kiwi athletes are gearing up to represent New Zealand at this year's Olympic games in Tokyo running from July 23 to August 8. Due to Covid-19, no international spectators will be allowed to attend the games.

New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) CEO Kereyn Smith says with no international spectators it's more important than ever for our Olympians to feel support on their home turf by Kiwis naming and visiting the skateboard.

"We can't wait to see the names that come in for this very special skateboard that carries the hopes of our Kiwi athletes. During the Great Olympic Skate Roadshow, Kiwis will have the opportunity to meet the skateboard and have some fun by getting involved in some of the new sports on show."

Following the roadshow, the skateboard will be a centrepiece at the new "New Zealand Team HQ" Fan Zone where Kiwis can gather together to celebrate the 2020 Olympic Games, connect with the NZ Team live in Tokyo and show their support for the New Zealand Team.

You can have your say about the name of the giant skateboard until May 5 and be in the drawer to win. Enter your name suggestion through "The NZ Team" Facebook and Instagram pages or here.