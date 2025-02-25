Advertisement
NZ Forest Products Ltd workers reunite in Tokoroa for last time

By John Van de Ven
Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read

Former employees of NZ Forest Products Ltd gathered in Tokoroa for a final reunion. Photo / John Van de Ven

A significant chapter in Tokoroa’s history has closed as hundreds of former NZ Forest Products Ltd employees reunited for the last time.

More than 260 people travelled from across New Zealand and Australia to be part of the event at the Tokoroa Club last weekend.

The event organisers said it was likely the final reunion as the number of former employees continued to decline.

NZ Forest Products Ltd played a major role in shaping Tokoroa before its operations were absorbed into Carter Holt Harvey in the late 1980s.

Among the reunion attendees was Nelson Sheck, who said the years he spent in the bush were the best of his life.

“We worked hard and played hard.

“Back in the day, no special tickets or qualifications were needed, just grit and determination.”

Sheck said he remembers battling through Cyclone Bola in 1988, even though there were calls over the radio to evacuate - his boss had told him and his workmates to carry on.

“Trees were toppling around us, and when we finally left, we had to cut our way out of the forest - fallen trees were blocking the roads.”

In the days that followed, he said the bush crews were tasked with clearing the Mangakino Highway, where trees had fallen “like matchsticks”.

Former NZ Forest Products Ltd worker Nelson Sheck. Photo / John Van de Ven

Another reunion attendee was 90-year-old Malcolm Hartley, who once drove R190 trucks. Those trucks had no air conditioning, so the cab was hot in the summer and freezing cold in the winter.

Hartley spoke highly of the camaraderie among the forestry workers and NZ Forest Products Ltd.

“It was a great company. They clothed us, fed us, and got us to work ... It was a good bunch of guys back in the day.”

The reunion also included a special bus tour around the forestry, followed by a dinner and drinks. There was a special collage of old photos on display that captured the hard work, friendships, and memories that defined their time with NZ Forest Products Ltd over the years.

The reunion came just a week after Oji Fibre Solutions announced it would cease paper production at Kinleith Mill, resulting in the loss of about 230 jobs.

John Van de Ven is a photographer based in Tokoroa. Being a passionate local, he created the Facebook group Tokoroa History which is dedicated to the stories and history of South Waikato people and businesses.

