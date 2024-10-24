“As the smoke disperses ... we would like to take this opportunity to say thank you. Thank you for your kind words, thoughts, messages, baking and offers of support.
“We have been truly humbled during the last five days and it is these acts of kindness that make what we do worthwhile.”
Footage shows when fire got ‘out of control’
A resident called Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) about the blaze at 1.14pm on Monday, took a video of it at 1.20pm as it progressed, and their last video was at 1.43pm when it had “gotten out of control”.
Fenz was alerted to the scene at 1.15pm on Monday.
“I have a video as it started to get out of control, as well as videos of it as it progressively burned,” the resident said.
Smoke moves across Coromandel
Thames Coromandel District Council civil defence controller Garry Towler told radio station CFM that winds changing direction had caused smoke density to increase in Thames on Wednesday.
Towler said the smoke was moving up and across the Coromandel and advised residents to close windows and doors.
Tinworth said the fire had not grown significantly in size.
He said Fenz crews’ “solid progress” fighting the fire was largely thanks to the help of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.
“The aircraft have been doing great work to slow the spread of the fire while the ground crews have been getting that containment line in so we can get this fire stopped in its tracks,” Tinworth said.