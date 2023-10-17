Ruth Mylchreest competing in the Kinloch Offroad Challenge Marathon in September as part of training to prepare her for the Kakepuku 10 Challenge. Photo / photos4sale.co.nz

Ruth Mylchreest competing in the Kinloch Offroad Challenge Marathon in September as part of training to prepare her for the Kakepuku 10 Challenge. Photo / photos4sale.co.nz

In August, we met Te Whatu Ora - Waikato neurology clinical nurse specialist Ruth Mylchreest, a local who looks out at Kakepuku Mountain every day from her home and has been inspired to create a challenge for herself to raise awareness and funds for people affected by motor neurone disease and Huntington’s disease in the Waikato.

Mylchreest has been pushing herself to prepare for what is both a physical and mental challenge, but says it is nothing compared to the challenges of those she cares for and supports in her job.

Her plan is to climb Kakepuku Mountain 10 times in 24 hours; a total distance of about 75 kilometres and an elevation of 4490 metres.

She has enlisted the professional assistance of Ian Barraclough from Evolve Training Solutions, and credits him for helping her towards her goal.

Ruth Mylchreest took a selfie at the summit of Kakepuku Mountain after five training climbs in one day last month.

The Kakepuku 10 Challenge takes place on Saturday, November 18, so her training regime is intensifying.

Mylchreest is alternating her weekend training between Kakepuku and Pirongia Mountains.

She took part in the Kinloch Offroad Marathon Challenge in September and hiked 48km on Pirongia Mountain in the rain over the weekend.

Her training on Kakepuku Mountain peaked at seven climbs recently, and now she is concentrating on honing her fitness for the main event.

Mylchreest hopes to raise $15,000 through the Kakepuku 10 Challenge Givealittle page, and she is also open to business sponsorship for a leg of the challenge.

A number of businesses have already sponsored her. They are Boss Mums Fitness, Neuro Touch, Impressions Childcare Centre, Vet Pak, Any Angle Roofing, Dental on Mahoe, NZ Caravan Imports, NMR Mechanical and Foundation Therapies.

Funds raised will be donated equally between two charitable organisations: Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand and Multiple Sclerosis Waikato, an organisation which provides community-based support to people living with Huntington’s disease along with the support they provide for people with multiple sclerosis.

Mylchreest says the money will provide ongoing psychological support and other non-Ministry of Health-funded services for people with these conditions, as well as their families.

Ruth Mylchreest selfie at the summit of Kakepuku Mountain.

Her event can be found by searching ‘Kakepuku’ on givealittle.co.nz, or if you want to help, you can email her at mylchreestruth@gmail.com.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



