One of the rows of cherry trees bordering Pirongia Golf Club and Kakaramea Rd/SH39 which were recently pruned. Photo / Dean Taylor
Pirongia resident Peter Shaw is disgusted with the actions of NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi contractors who “butchered” the cherry trees on the border of Pirongia Golf Course and Kakaramea Rd/SH39.
Shaw said it is the second time in five years the flowering cherries have been slashed by the company using a long-reach vertical mower, which hacks at the branches in its way, leaving ripped and torn stumps, destroying the appearance of each tree.
He said to make matters worse, the “pruning” was done just weeks before the trees were due to produce their spectacular blossom.
“Apart from the village’s obvious historical importance, in recent years Pirongia has increasingly been defined by its cherry trees,” he said.
System manager Waikato for NZTA, Andy Oakley, said the agency appreciates the concerns being raised, however, a 6-metre vegetation “envelope” must be maintained around state highways to ensure the safety of high vehicles and to ensure a clear sight of the road ahead.
“For cost and efficiency, outside of urban areas, this is done using a vertical hedge trimmer,” said Oakley.
“The cost of pruning works would be considerable compared to this method of hedge trimming operation.”
He said when it comes to vegetation maintenance, NZTA must prioritise safety over aesthetics.
“Arborists are contracted when there is an urgent safety risk or a more specialised job is required, but the cherry trees in Pirongia don’t meet the criteria.
“NZTA is working to optimise the maintenance and renewal of our state highways at a time when there is a finite amount of funding available and increasing demands on the roading network.”
