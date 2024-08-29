“Many people have planted them to enjoy both their springtime blossom and their autumnal leaf colour.

Former Te Awamutu Courier sports editor Colin Thorsen captured this shot of a tui feeding in one of Pirongia Golf Club's on course Te Mara cherry trees early one September.

“The entrance to Pirongia should be enhanced rather than compromised.

“In future, consideration should be given to pruning being done with care by an individual using a pruning chainsaw.

“This would clearly involve more time and expense, however, there are other values to be considered.

“Specimen trees should be looked after.”

Pirongia Golf Club's spectacular Te Mara cherry trees are already in full bloom in the Murray Walter Grove, named after the late Murray Walter who planted them. Photo / Dean Taylor





System manager Waikato for NZTA, Andy Oakley, said the agency appreciates the concerns being raised, however, a 6-metre vegetation “envelope” must be maintained around state highways to ensure the safety of high vehicles and to ensure a clear sight of the road ahead.

“For cost and efficiency, outside of urban areas, this is done using a vertical hedge trimmer,” said Oakley.

“The cost of pruning works would be considerable compared to this method of hedge trimming operation.”

He said when it comes to vegetation maintenance, NZTA must prioritise safety over aesthetics.

Pirongia Golf Club's roadside cherry trees in bloom. Photo/Charlie Coles

“Arborists are contracted when there is an urgent safety risk or a more specialised job is required, but the cherry trees in Pirongia don’t meet the criteria.

“NZTA is working to optimise the maintenance and renewal of our state highways at a time when there is a finite amount of funding available and increasing demands on the roading network.”

