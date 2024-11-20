After two weeks of full closures, any remaining work will be done with traffic sharing lanes and the occasional night closure if needed.

There are two other detours in place until completion next month.

The southbound on-ramp at the Gordonton Rd interchange is closed until mid-December.

Road users were given no notice of this, and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) apologises for the inconvenience.

The ramp had to close as all traffic has moved to the northbound lanes, but the ramp was closed several days before that for immediate work.

While the ramp is closed, people need to use the detour route to go south.

Northbound SH1C traffic is required to exit at Lake Rd, head south on SH1 to turn around at Resolution interchange and proceed north.

The detour adds about eight minutes to journeys.

Detours in place for Ngāruawāhia section of the Waikato Expressway to get work completed before Christmas.

Additional contractors have been brought in, so when closures are in place work has been happening on the northbound and southbound lanes at the same time, NZTA Waka Kotahi senior manager project services Jo Wilton says.

“We are aiming to have all lanes finished and open to traffic before Christmas, which is why we’re throwing more resources at this, working day and night,” Wilton says.

“We have seen excellent progress in the past few weeks when all traffic was detoured off the highway at night Sundays to Thursdays. Now we need to make those detours day and night so crews have complete access.

“Road users have been very patient with the traffic management and detours while we repair and upgrade this section of the Waikato Expressway and we need just a few more weeks to get it finished.

“The big change ahead is the detours running day and night, so we ask people to plan ahead, look at their detour options, and allow extra time for their trips.

“As always with road works there may be disruption from the weather or other unforeseen circumstances, but by setting aside this amount of time for full closures, we’re confident that we’ve got enough time in reserve to ensure the job is done by our December 15 deadline.”

The following schedule is listed on the Waikato Expressway surface works project page nzta.govt.nz/projects/waikato-expressway/expressway-surface-works and drivers are encouraged to check this page for the latest information on closures and detours.

Closures (both directions):

Sunday, November 17 to Friday, November 22 – Night closures (7pm-5am) starting Sunday night and finishing Friday morning.

Sunday, November 24 to Friday, November 29 – Full road closure from midnight Sunday to midday Friday.

Sunday, December 1 to Friday, December 6 – Full closure from midnight Sunday to midday Friday.

Two other detours remain in place until December 15: