Ngāruawāhia’s kaumātua will receive a special art programme series delivered by local art centre Ngā Art. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Ngāruawāhia’s kaumātua will soon be able to get creative after the local community art centre Te Whare Toi O Ngaaruawaahia (Ngā Art) received a funding boost for special age-friendly programmes.

Ngā Art received $15,000 from the Government’s Age friendly Fund to help create a suite of cultural and creative programmes for the seniors of Ngāruawāhia. The programmes will be delivered from this month until December.

Ngā Art’s centre manager Laura Millward says: “We feel privileged to be able to build and enhance the creative opportunities to the seniors in Ngāruawāhia.

“This is our first time that we have received this fund and know the impact will be valuable to all of our seniors and their whānau.”

Office for Seniors director Diane Turner says age-friendly projects like this one will help strengthen community connections for the future.

“With the right planning and support, we can create age-friendly environments where everyone, regardless of age, feels valued, connected and able to actively participate in the community.”

Ngā Art is one of 12 organisations to receive funding in the latest round of the Age friendly Fund.

Other grant recipients include Katikati’s Te Runanga o Ngai Tamawhariua, Fielding’s Manchester House and Beachland’s Takutai Charitable Trust.

Te Runanga o Ngai Tamawhariua is creating a series of kaupapa Māori events for kaumātua and kuia from Te Rereatukahia, Otawhiwhi and Tuapiro Marae. Each of the events will have education, health and intergenerational aspects that kaumātua and kuia will get to learn about.

The Age friendly Fund is managed by the Government’s Office for Seniors and gives grants of up to $15,000 for projects that promote the inclusion of older people and help cities and communities prepare for their ageing populations.

Ngā Art operates out of the old Masonic building in Herschel St and has served the Ngāruawāhia and surrounding communities since 2002.

For all grant recipents visit the Office for Seniors’ website.







