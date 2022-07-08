SH1 will be closed overnight between Hampton Downs interchange and the Te Kauwhata interchange for two nights in a row. Image / Waka Kotahi

Work to make State Highway 1 Waikato Expressway safer at Hampton Downs will get under way from Sunday, with two overnight closures planned so temporary steel barriers can be installed.

The work is part of upgrading SH1 so it meets the design and safety standards for travelling at the soon-to-be new speed limit of 110km/h.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton says before the team can start the upgrades, temporary steel barriers need to be installed along the 1.6km section of SH1.

The work includes moving streetlights so roadside barriers can be installed.

"The temporary steel barriers provide a safe work area, protecting construction workers from live traffic. We need to ensure they feel safe and get to go home to their families."

Wilton says: "To make it safer, we're installing roadside barriers to prevent people from running off the road and hitting trees, poles or deep ditches. Several roadside lights will also be repositioned to provide room for the new barriers to be installed."

To enable the temporary steel barriers to be installed, SH1 will be closed overnight between Hampton Downs interchange and the Te Kauwhata interchange for two nights in a row.

The closure will only affect one direction of traffic at a time, southbound lane first, followed by the northbound. While SH1 is closed between Hampton Downs and Te Kauwhata, all traffic will be detoured.

Southbound lane closure and detour – Sunday, July 10:

On Sunday, July 10, from 7pm to 7am, southbound traffic will be detoured from Hampton Downs interchange via Whangamarino Rd and Rodda Rd to the Te Kauwhata interchange.

Northbound lane closure and detour – Monday, July 11:

On Monday July 11, from 7pm to 7am, northbound traffic will be detoured from Te Kauwhata interchange via Rodda Rd and Whangamarino Rd to the Hampton Downs interchange.

Southbound or northbound lane closure and detour – Tuesday, July 12, TBC:

A northbound or southbound lane closure and detour may be required on Tuesday, July 12, between 7pm and 7am, if the install team need more time. The public will be notified of the closure on Monday, July 11.

Detour route for heavies:

Overweight vehicles – can travel the detour if they hold a Waikato District Council permit.

HPMV and over-dimension vehicles will not be able to use the detour route. Please continue along SH1 where traffic management will direct you through to the closure point, allowing access under a pilot at 11pm, 1am and 3am.

People are asked to take extra care when travelling along the detour route by following any temporary speed limits, signs and instructions from the traffic management team.

In the event of bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances, work may be postponed. Visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) website for up-to-date information on road closures, detours, traffic, road works and delays.

After the temporary steel barriers have been installed along the 1.6km section of SH1, the speed limit at Hampton Downs (in both directions) will be 70km/h, while the team upgrade the road.