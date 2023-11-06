An artist's impression of the new bridge reconnecting SH25A in the Coromandel. The project is expected to be finished by April. Supplied / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Concrete is set to be poured as work continues at the State Highway 25A Taparahi bridge construction site.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the team faced a challenging start to the week with the bad weather, but managed to continue placing the pre-cast deck panels, drill soil nails to stabilise the slip face and complete the earthworks at the eastern approach to the bridge.

“By last Sunday, 70 pre-cast panels had been installed. As the panels are put in place, they are ‘stitched’ together with steel reinforcement and concrete. Our steel fixers have already begun putting in the reinforcement, and the first of three concrete pours is scheduled for early this week.

Top left: Looking west from the new bridge; Top right: The night-shift soil nailing crew at work; Bottom left: Deck panels in place; Bottom right: The eastern approach to the new bridge. Photos / Jenni Austin

“The first of two new drainage road crossings was completed, and one of the 100T cranes was also demobilised as it is no longer required.

“This week, weather permitting, the plan is to continue placing the pre-cast deck panels and prepare for the deck stitch concrete pours.

“The team drilling for the soil nails made great progress on the slip face last week, working both day and night shifts.”

The transport agency also provided information on maintenance and recovery works around the Coromandel:

• SH25 Thames: Road resurfacing begins on Sunday, November 12 on SH25, south of the Goldfields shopping centre. The work will take place at night for two weeks. During this time, stop/go traffic management will be in place, and from time to time, side roads will be closed to help finish the work as quickly as possible. The affected side roads include Willoughby Street, Richmond Street and Sealey Street; access for residents will be provided from Pollen Street. Access to Richmond Street West will be maintained at all times.

• SH26 Puriri: Work to repair the road pavement began on Monday, November 6 south of Kōpū, near Puriri. The work is expected to be completed within two weeks, with stop/go traffic management in place during that time.

• SH26 Murray Road: Asphalt resurfacing began on Sunday, November 5, and is expected to take one week to complete. Stop/go traffic management will be in place between 8pm and 5am each night. Minor delays are expected.

