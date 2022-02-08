Education Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Melville High School and Melville Intermediate might close after the Government announced it is instead considering a new joint school for Years 7 to 13 in the Hamilton suburb.

Minister of Education Chris Hipkins said both schools provided him with information on what they think the future of schooling in Melville should be.

"After considering the schooling options in southwest Hamilton, I am satisfied that Melville High School and Melville Intermediate should close and a new school should be established to meet the needs of current and future young people in the area."

While Melville High School's preference is for the two current schools to merge, Melville Intermediate, local iwi Ngāti Wairere and whānau support the establishment of a new Years 7-13 school.

"I have written to Melville Intermediate and Melville High School boards giving them 28 days to provide any final feedback. A formal decision will then be made," Hipkins said.

As the development of the new school property would take several years, learning from both sites would continue as normal while the build is planned and construction gets under way.

Hipkins thanks the schools and community for taking part in the consultation and for their feedback to date.

"Together we have a wonderful opportunity to strengthen education in Melville, by establishing an innovative new school that meets the needs of current and future local young people."