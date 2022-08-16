Some of the Four Square Cambridge team. Photo / Supplied

Cambridge locals will be welcomed by familiar faces, Dinesh and Nimisha Patel when they visit New Zealand's newest Four Square as the long-time local shop owners take the reins at the new state-of-the-art store.

The newly built store is the latest addition to the grocery shopping mix in Cambridge, with the supermarket brand opening its doors in the first week of August.

Foodstuffs North Island is a cooperative of 350 local grocers who own and operate New World, Pak'nSave and Four Square stores in hundreds of communities around the North Island employing more than 24,000 people.

The Patels are the new owner-operators of Four Square Cambridge and will be known to many in the area having owned and run a local dairy for more than 19 years.

The Patels outside Four Square Cambridge with the head of Four Square at Foodstuffs North Island, David Gordon. Photo / Supplied

"It's a dream come true to own my own Four Square as it's such an iconic Kiwi brand," says Dinesh. "Four Square has been serving local communities for nearly 100 years and I'm so excited to start my journey as an owner-operator and be a part of the next generation of Four Square."

Dinesh has lived in Cambridge with his wife Nimisha for nearly 20 years and is looking forward to introducing the local community, who are customers and friends, to their next-generation store.

"We're pleased to be able to provide a one-stop shop for our local community with a wide range of essentials, fantastic fresh options, food to go, and a Lewis Road Creamery Milk refillery for the first time."

Head of Four Square at Foodstuffs North Island, David Gordon, says it's great to be able to expand the grocery options for customers in Cambridge, and it's even more special Dinesh and Nimisha can bring their local knowledge to help shape the customer experience.

"Having worked in the grocery industry for 19 years, Dinesh has great business knowledge and being local means that he also has a great sense of what his community is after and knows how to tailor an offering that is unique to their needs.

"As a co-operative, we invest so that our customers everywhere can shop local and expect a world-class grocery store. In particular, the new Cambridge store is part of the exciting evolution of our Four Square brand and stores around the country."

The store will employ 11 full-time employees and has 25 car parks for customers.

Four Square Cambridge will be Foodstuffs North Island's newest store, following Wairoa's $17 million New World supermarket which opened in July. Other significant local investments under way include the redevelopment of one of New Zealand's oldest grocery stores - Four Square Martinborough – and replacement New World stores being constructed in Flaxmere and Taumarunui.

Four Square Cambridge is at 38 Thornton Rd and is open Monday-Sunday, 7am-8pm.