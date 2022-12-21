Local skater Vaughn Maxwell at Cambridge Skatepark. Photo / Supplied

Christmas has come early in Cambridge with the partial opening of the town’s new skatepark.

Construction of the $800,000 skatepark began in early August and it was partially opened on Friday, December 16.

Waipā District Council community services manager Brad Ward said the skatepark is more than halfway complete and is on track to be completed by March.

“We’re excited to be able to open some of the skatepark in time for Christmas and the school holidays. Our contractors Fluhler Contracting Limited and Acid NZ have been working hard to get this section completed,” he said.

“Skaters will be able to enjoy many of the new features such as the flow bowl, a step-up quarter pipe with a flat ledge, a bank, pump dump, wedges with a rail feature, stair set, euro gap and down rail, a pocket corner and hipped 4.5-foot quarter pipe – just to name a few.”

There will also be access to the shaded hangout area.

Once complete, the new facility will be a huge asset to the district, appealing to both elite and beginner skaters.

Ward says the newly completed skatepark in Te Awamutu is thriving. “It’s become a popular skate location since opening in September and we’re expecting the same results for Cambridge.”

Security fencing and CCTV will remain in place at the Cambridge skatepark while construction continues.

Summer survey to help futureproof Waipā playgrounds

Meanwhile, surveyors will be collecting data at eight playgrounds in Waipā during the summer to help futureproof playgrounds in the district.

The data collected will help the district council identify what people most want and need from playgrounds.

From the 26 playgrounds across the district, eight playgrounds will be surveyed — Lake Te Koo Utu, Leamington Domain, Thompson Street Playground, Gwyneth Common in Cambridge, plus War Memorial Park, Hiskens Place Reserve, Russell Park and Pioneer Park, all in Te Awamutu.

Ward said in the next three years, the council has budgeted about $3.3 million to renew and improve Waipā's play spaces. The renewal of playgrounds is important to ensure safety, keep equipment relevant and exciting, plus reduce maintenance costs on old assets.

Playground assets officer Mike Tobin at Pioneer Park in Te Awamutu. Photo / Supplied

“The playgrounds we have prioritised for improvements are the Te Awamutu War Memorial Park, Leamington Domain, Hiskens Place Reserve and Rewi Maniapoto Reserve which we intend to relocate to John Rochfort Park,” Ward said.

“These playgrounds are all due for improvements. New play elements will focus on maximising play value, safety standards and making sure the equipment is something tamariki will love.”

Two council staff members will undertake the surveys and will carry Waipā District Council ID cards. There will be signs up to notify playground visitors of the project. Parents or caregivers will be asked five simple questions, so taking part in the survey won’t take too long and interrupt valuable play time, Ward said.

The data will be collected on the sites until late January. The survey is online now for Waipā residents to provide their feedback.

Once the data is collected, it will be collated and analysed to help prioritise future developments.

For more information and to provide feedback on the eight playgrounds go to www.waipadc.govt.nz/playground-data-project.