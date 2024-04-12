The Magic will face reigning champions the Mystics in Hamilton tomorrow battling for the Hobbiton Movie Set Cup. Photo / Shaun Jeffers

The Waikato Bay of Plenty AVIS Magic netball team is amping up for the 2024 ANZ Premiership.

The Magic will face reigning champions the Mystics in Hamilton tomorrow for the season-opening match of the premiership, which also doubles as the annual Hobbiton Movie Set Cup between the two teams.

Following an intensive training period under the guidance of head coach Mary Jane Araroa, the Magic are primed and ready for the season.

Araroa said she was confident in her team which was eager to make a statement against the Mystics.

“We’ve put in the hard work during the off-season, and I have full faith in the abilities of our players. We’re ready to showcase our skills and compete at the highest level,” she said.

Magic captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said she was pumped for the match.

“There’s been some super hard days and big days this pre-season. Ultimately we’ve all made it and we’re excited to get on court this weekend at home,” Ekenasio said.

Magic general manager Justine Dixon said the Hobbiton Cup was an event the team always looked forward to.

“This is an event that is a highlight for everyone involved and unique to the Magic, and our partnership with Hobbiton has been an important part of our recent netball history,” she said.

“To be able to open our 2024 season with the Hobbiton Cup against the Mystics sets us up well for our campaign ahead and will certainly create a buzz for our fans who come to support us.”

The Hobbiton Cup is currently held by the Mystics.

A slice of The Shire will be at GLOBOX Arena and the Magic will be wearing a Hobbiton-themed dress for their season opener.

Tomorrow’s match is the first of 15 rounds in the competition.

For more information on the Waikato Bay of Plenty AVIS Magic and the 2024 ANZ Premiership, visit netballmagic.co.nz.

The season opener Magic vs Mystics would take place tomorrow, Saturday April 13, at 4pm at Hamilton’s Globox Arena.