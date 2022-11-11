An illustration of a 'floating foundation' generator offshore in rough weather. Image / Supplied

A consortium of energy companies today announced a multibillion-dollar investment in offshore wind farms in southern Auckland and Waikato about 22km off the west coast, from north of Port Waikato to south of Raglan.

Named the South Auckland-Waikato offshore wind project, it will be able to generate up to 1.4 GW of power using both fixed and floating foundation technology and is capable of powering around 700,000 homes.

In announcing the project in Hamilton, the consortium said Phase 1 of the project is for a 250 MW development using fixed bottom technology off the west coast of Waikato.

The initial phase would create around 300 construction, operations and maintenance jobs.

The consortium is formed by BlueFloat Energy, Energy Estate and Elemental Group. Auckland-Waikato offshore wind project is the second investment to be announced by the partnership in New Zealand as part of a nationwide programme to develop up to 5GW of offshore wind.

The offshore position was chosen as it offers a direct route to the national grid and the potential to provide new supplies of clean energy to consumers and industry in the Waikato and greater Auckland area.

A plan showing the proposed location of the South Auckland-Waikato offshore wind project. Image / Supplied

Electricity generated by wind offshore will be sent via the Huntly power station and the Glenbrook substation near Waiuku, next door to the New Zealand Steel mill operations.

The chief executive of Waikato's Economic Development Agency Te Waka, Fiona Carrick, said: "The energy sector is a key growth industry in the Waikato. The region is uniquely placed to become a national leader in renewable energy generation, and we are very pleased to welcome this project as another exciting development in the sector.

"As New Zealand, and the world, transition from fossil fuels, the Waikato region's potential in geothermal, hydro-electric and wind power shapes up as a significant area of opportunity."

Options for Phase 2 would use floating generator foundations and include the potential for an 800-1150 MW development to the west or north of Phase 1. Phase 2 would "conservatively" create an additional 800 jobs with the potential for more jobs depending on the size of the project.

The consortium says it has completed its initial site selection and the project is now in the feasibility stage with construction expected to start before 2030.

South Auckland-Waikato offshore wind project will generate power using both fixed and floating foundation technology. Image / Supplied

The chief executive officer of BlueFloat Energy, Carlos Martin, visited New Zealand in July to meet iwi and hapū groups, government and industry. He said: "We believe that offshore wind energy can help achieve ... security of supply for the country, meeting increased demands for electrification and decarbonisation."

"Overbuilding of renewables capacity and increasing energy storage was recently described by Energy Minister Megan Woods as "mission critical" and we are keen to support the Government in achieving their energy ambitions.

"We welcome the announcement of a regulatory framework for offshore wind by mid-2024 and are pleased this is a key focus for the Government," added Martin.

The projected partners say they are committed to honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi and are engaging in ongoing discussions with iwi and hapū in southern Auckland and Waikato about potential partnership models, including co-design.

"Our partnership wants to build an industry - not just projects," said Energy Estate co-founder Simon Currie.

Local partners, Elemental Group, say the project offers a significant opportunity for regional economic development in Waikato and South Auckland.

"An offshore wind energy industry will provide thousands of jobs for New Zealanders and require an entire local supply chain to support it throughout its lifetime. This is particularly true with floating wind developments which require significantly higher local content in manufacturing and services in addition to the expected operations and maintenance roles," said Elemental director Nick Jackson.

The life cycle of offshore wind farms is around 35-40 years at which point they would be decommissioned or re-furbished – providing decades of enduring employment opportunities and a secure supply of renewable generation

Subject to further successful engagement with iwi and stakeholders and obtaining all necessary government and regulatory approvals the consortium hopes to see the first turbines in the water before the end of the decade.

The companies in the offshore wind power consortium

The consortium brings together BlueFloat Energy - a leading global offshore wind developer, Energy Estate – a zero emissions independent energy producer and local partners Elemental Group headquartered in New Plymouth.

BlueFloat Energy

BlueFloat Energy is developing offshore wind projects in various regions of the world, where it can implement its vision: to accelerate the global deployment of offshore wind as a key enabler for the energy transition and economic growth. Founded by renewable energy professionals, BlueFloat Energy brings together remarkable team expertise in the design, development, financing, construction and execution of offshore wind projects.

• For more information click here.

Energy Estate

Energy Estate's mission is to accelerate the transformation of the energy sector and the decarbonisation of industry. We are developing and accelerating a portfolio of renewable energy, storage and green hydrogen projects in Australia, NZ, the US and other markets. A key driver for Energy Estate is supporting the communities in which we operate and delivering enduring outcomes for all stakeholders.

• For more information click here.

Elemental Group

Elemental Group is an international energy developer and consultancy headquartered in New Plymouth, dedicated to providing better energy outcomes for our clients. We deliver world-class solutions for a world in energy transition, ranging from remote Pacific Island communities to major cities.

• For more information click here.