Laura Linney (left) and Maggie Smith give wholehearted performances in "The Miracle Club".

The Miracle Club (PG, 90 mins) In cinemas now.

Directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan

Set in Ireland in 1967, with suitably transporting sets and costumes, The Miracle Club tells the story of three down-trodden housewives who enter a local singing competition: first prize, a trip for four to Lourdes, the place in France made famous by St Bernadette’s vision, now associated with miracle cures (or the hope of one).

Second prize: a leg of bacon. Only in Ireland.

The women win the bacon for their entertaining rendition of the hit song He’s So Fine with backing vocals consisting of vacant-looking women singing “Doo-lang, doo lang”.

The first-prize winner, a magnanimous boy, trades his tickets to Lourdes for the bacon, and it’s off to Lourdes for the three women and the silent son of one of them.

Their husbands are left to fend for themselves, two of them having to take charge of the kids for the first time in their lives.

Originally conceived in 2004 as a comedy called Pushers Wanted, Irish writer/director Jimmy Smallhorne, who wrote the book on which The Miracle Club is based, and co-wrote the film’s script, had Claire Danes, Dame Maggie Smith, Brenda Blethyn and Kathy Bates enlisted for the cast.

A number of hurdles were encountered until director Thaddeus O’Sullivan picked it up and finance came from the UK government’s new Global Screen Fund aimed at deepening international relationships with the UK.

The film was finally in the right place at the right time.

Meanwhile, Claire Danes and Brenda Blethyn had dropped out and Laura Linney had joined the cast. She and Kathy Bates are the shining stars, along with Agnes Casey as Dolly and two enchanting boys, including auburn-haired Daniel (Eric Smith) as Dolly’s silent son.

It’s difficult to weigh up those good performances against a script that’s patchy at best and overly sentimental at worst.

Laura Linney as Chrissie saves the day, superb as the wounded daughter, reflective, possibly ready to forgive being banished, returning after 40 years from a sophisticated life in Boston for her mother Maureen’s funeral.

Chrissie’s old friend Eileen (Kathy Bates) and Maureen’s old friend Lily (Dame Maggie) have never left Ireland. Nor has Dolly.

Eileen and Dolly are convinced that travelling to Lourdes will bring about the miracle needed to take away Eileen’s breast lump and enable Daniel to speak.

Lily seems dubious of everything.

There are only flashes of comedy left in the version of the story that finally hit the screen in New Zealand last week.

Most of those involve Dame Maggie’s remarkable facial expressions and her comedic skill, most evident as she deadpans “Doo-lang”.

Chrissie, looking for a different kind of miracle from the ones the others seek, tags along to Lourdes at her own expense, detached but also belonging. Moving stuff there.

Not the film one might expect of a stellar cast, but good light entertainment.

Recommended

Movies are rated: Avoid, Recommended, Highly recommended and Must see.