“They are asking that visitors respect this cultural practice,” the statement said.

“The rāhui acknowledges the sacredness of our maunga, the sacredness of the loss of life and acknowledges the family’s loss.”

The rāhui meant operations on the ski area would be paused to allow for a “quiet time” to heal the mountain.

“This is done to uplift the spirit of the deceased and restore the elements to make it safe for visitors to return,” the statement said.

The rāhui will be lifted at 3pm on Sunday.

According to Whakapapa ski field’s daily report, Bruce Rd and Whakapapa’s Sky Waka Gondola and Happy Valley would be open from 9am.

According to the Pure Tūroa website, all of Tūroa Ski Field’s facilities were closed today, citing “strong winds which are due to increase throughout the day”.

“Temperatures have dropped this week and with the precipitation forecast we could be looking at some snowfall over the area this afternoon and into tomorrow,” the website said.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.