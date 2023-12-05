Motutere Bay Holiday Park is a popular holiday spot for Kiwis. NZPA / Ross Setford

The Motutere Reserve Management Plan is up for review and Taupō District Council is inviting views and suggestions from the community.

The reserve at Motutere Bay, which includes the Motutere Bay Holiday Park camping ground, is a recreation reserve as defined under the Reserves Recreation Act 1977.

It includes a popular swimming beach and boat ramp as well as the campsite which has capacity for both tents and caravans.

The campground has a smaller number of foreshore sites alongside the main camping area on the opposite side of State Highway 1.

Taupō District Council also has wastewater and water treatment plants on the reserve.

The Motutere Reserve area is of substantial cultural significance to the Ngāti Tūwharetoa hapū, Ngāti Te Rangiita.

Taupō District Council said the reserve management plan is intended to “ensure the use and management of the reserve provides for recreation, and the protection of amenity, cultural and scientific values. A public ‘right of way’ around the lake edge protects public access to the lake foreshore.”

Council says feedback received from the public will influence the final draft plan.

To oversee the review, a committee comprised of Ngāti Te Rangiita representatives and Taupō District councillors has been established.

The intent is to provide clarity for the community on how the reserve will be managed in the future, however its administration is arranged.

Campground users, other stakeholders and the wider community are invited to give feedback and ideas between now and 9am on Monday, January 15.

Of particular interest are views on how the reserve is used and maintained, with suggestions used as part of the formation of the draft plan.

When this initial draft plan has been created, there will be another round of consultation in mid-2024.

Taupō District Council will hold five engagement events around the area, for the community to drop in to learn more about the consultation process and Motutere Reserve.

Motutere Reserve Management Plan events :

Motutere Campground Function Room, 2 to 4pm, Wednesday, December 6

Taupō Library, 10 to 11am, Thursday, December 14

Tūrangi Customer and Visitor Information Centre, 1 to 3pm, Tuesday, December 19

Motutere Campground Function Room, 5 to 7pm, Wednesday, December 20

Motutere Campground Function Room, 1 to 3pm, Friday, January 5

For more information, or to make a submission, go to www.taupo.govt.nz/motutere.









