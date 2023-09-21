NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan & Leisure Show at Mystery Creek, Hamilton. Photo / Kate Durie.

Keen campers are descending on Mystery Creek Events Centre in their thousands for the annual New Zealand Motorhome Caravan Association (NZMCA) Motorhome, Caravan & Leisure Show this weekend.

Motorhomes, caravans, camper trailers, pop-tops, campervan fifth wheelers, tents and almost any other RV and camping accessories are on display and in Retro Lane there is a taste of old-school caravans and cars.

For the serious campers, seminars are held over the three days in the TrailLite Group Theatre, providing visitors with information they may need for their future adventures.

One of the interesting caravans on display is an expandable caravan by a French camper manufacturer Beauer.

The Beauer 3X - The expandable travel studio has 12 square metres of living space and is designed to accommodate up to four people.

The Beauer 3X on display at NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan & Leisure Show. Photo / Kate Durie.

In the folded position, the furniture is nested together. During the unfolding process, the furniture moves into place by itself.

When folded, the external space requirement is comparable to that of a conventional car, improving road handling and reducing wind resistance.

Another interesting-looking caravan is the New Zealand-made Romotow.

Romotow is dubbed as the next evolution in mobile living. Timeless styling, luxurious finishes, automated setup, and even a deck.

Attendees looking at the New Zealand-made caravan the 'Romotow' at the NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan & Leisure Show. Photo / Kate Durie

The patented design allows for a compacted form when towing or not in use, then at the push of a button, the cabin rotates from the outer shell to increase the area by 70 per cent.

Guests are advised to “make a weekend of it and enjoy relaxed evenings with friends from the road while you’re there”.

The show runs from September 22-24.

The enterance to Retro Lane at this years NZMCA Motorhome, Caravan & Leisure Show. Photo / Kate Durie

Gate Sales are available:

Adult Single Entry: $18 (no re-entry)

Children (16 years and under): FREE if accompanied by an adult

Adult Multi-Entry: $35 (Multi-Entry Ticket will give that person the freedom to enter and re-enter, at their leisure, for the duration of the show)

Get tickets online at: www.nzmca.org.nz/events/nzmca-motorhome-caravan-leisure-show-hamilton-2023

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



