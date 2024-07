Emergency services were called to the accident at 3.15am on Tuesday morning.

A motorcyclist is in critical condition in Waikato Hospital following a crash early on Tuesday morning in Hamilton.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Massey and Greenwood Streets in Frankton at 3.15am, after reports of a single motorcycle crash.

A police statement confirmed the rider was taken to hospital with critical injuries, and the Serious Crash Unit is now investigating.