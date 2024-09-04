Members of the Māniaroa Marae project team involved in the solar-sharing project.

Accolades keep coming for a collaborative King Country energy initiative which has deployed solar energy on two local marae.

Alongside Te Nehenehehui, The Lines Company (TLC) won the Best Community Energy Project at the Sustainable Energy Association of New Zealand (SEANZ) Awards on Friday night.

It’s the second time the project has been nationally recognised, having won the Community Initiative of the Year at the 2023 New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards.

The project between The Lines Company and Te Nehenehenui (Ngāti Maniapoto) has seen solar panels installed on the Māniaroa Marae north of Mōkau and the Taarewaanga Marae in Ōtorohanga.

The solar energy powers the entire marae infrastructure with some energy left over. That excess energy is then gifted by the marae to kuia and kaumatua associated with the marae, some months covering up to 90% of their energy needs.