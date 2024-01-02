Jordan van Deursen and his terrier Bagho have not been seen since October 29.

The mystery of what happened to a Waihi man and his dog missing for over nine weeks in the Wentworth Valley Falls area near Whangamatā has taken an unusual twist, with the dog, a terrier named Bagho, reportedly being found.

Jordan van Deursen, 29, has not been seen after failing to return from a planned trip to the Wentworth Valley region, an area of forest near Whangamatā, on October 29.

On October 30, his vehicle, a silver Toyota, was found near the Wentworth Valley campground at the start of a track leading to Wentworth Valley Falls by a campground employee who reported it to police.

Local Coromandel radio station CFM is today reporting a family friend of van Deursen is advising the animal has been found near Wires Rd, southwest of Whangamatā.

The Maratoto Valley track and Old Wires track connects to Wentworth Valley at Hikutaia- a walking distance of six-and-a-half hours.

A family friend of Van Deursen speculated that Bahgo may have travelled from the Wentworth Valley ”given the condition of his paws”.

Anyone that saw Bagho anywhere on the track from October 29, is asked to get in touch.

Police have been approached for comment on the development.

