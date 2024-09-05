The green hydrogen dual-fuel tanker, is the first of its kind for milk collection in New Zealand, and would cover about 165,000km annually.

It can haul 58 tonnes and requires two hydrogen refills a day.

The Miraka dairy plant at Mokai with milk tankers in the foreground. Photo / John Cowpland

“The introduction of our first green hydrogen dual-fuel milk collection tanker marks another significant milestone for Miraka,” Miraka chairman Bruce Scott said.

“This new vehicle aligns with our founders’ kaitiakitanga vision and values and our commitment to environmental care, supporting Aotearoa New Zealand’s transition to a low-carbon future.”

Miraka chief executive Karl Gradon also expressed his enthusiasm.

“Although hydrogen-powered vehicles are still an emerging technology, we believe green hydrogen represents the most environmentally appropriate energy source for heavy freight,” Gradon said.

“Our green hydrogen dual-fuel tanker is designed to reduce milk collection CO2 emissions by approximately 35% per vehicle, benefiting te taiao - the environment - and our community.”

At 35% displacement, H2 gas should last 370km.

Drivers can see fuel level in tanks as a kilogram weight and can see live fuel displacement.

“We’re proud to reach this milestone. I especially wish to acknowledge our transport and hydrogen partners, Central Transport Ltd and Halcyon Power, for their support,” Gradon said.

“One year ago, we, along with Central Transport and Halcyon, entered into a partnership establishing a Rural Hydrogen Hub, which we one day hope to expand nationwide.

Miraka chief executive Karl Gradon.

“Launching our first green hydrogen dual-fuel milk collection tanker one year later is a tremendous achievement, which we look forward to seeing rolled out across the fleet.”

Tūaropaki Trust, a cornerstone shareholder in Miraka, provides geothermal energy and steam for the Miraka dairy plant through its Mokai Power Station.

Under a joint venture partnership with Japan’s Obayashi Corporation, Tūaropaki established Halcyon Power, New Zealand’s first commercial-scale green hydrogen plant. Halcyon will supply the green hydrogen for the new tanker from its facility, which is adjacent to the Miraka dairy plant.

Tūaropaki general manager of culture and legacy Tahana Tippett-Tapsell said the hub embodied the trust’s vision of a sustainable circular economy and its guiding principle: to look after the land and the land will look after you.

“The developments here at Mokai show that our investment in geothermal energy for process heat, clean power generation and green hydrogen production can be a low-emissions contributor to our economy. Halcyon Power is a proud supporter of this drive,” Tippett-Tapsell said.

“We look forward to the trust’s investment contributing to the success of our owners and their descendants.”

Miraka chairman Bruce Scott.

Central Transport Ltd (CTL) is a leading freight company and the exclusive supplier of milk tanker transport to Miraka. It has 80 trucks in its fleet.

“CTL are proud to be collaborating with Miraka and Halcyon on this future-focused initiative,” Central Transport managing director Brendon Cane said.

“We’re always keen to innovate and seek ways to reduce our carbon footprint. This green hydrogen-powered vehicle is a great example of that.”