The Miraka dairy factory at Mokai is powered by the neighbouring Mokai geothermal power station, giving it one the world’s lowest carbon emissions footprints, emitting 92% less CO2 than a coal-fired dairy factory.
Agriculture Minister Todd McClay attended the launch ceremony, turning the key on the Volvo FH16 8x4 700hp green hydrogen-diesel dual-fuel milk collection tanker at the Miraka dairy plant at Mokai, 30km northwest of Taupō.
Under a joint venture partnership with Japan’s Obayashi Corporation, Tūaropaki established Halcyon Power, New Zealand’s first commercial-scale green hydrogen plant. Halcyon will supply the green hydrogen for the new tanker from its facility, which is adjacent to the Miraka dairy plant.
Tūaropaki general manager of culture and legacy Tahana Tippett-Tapsell said the hub embodied the trust’s vision of a sustainable circular economy and its guiding principle: to look after the land and the land will look after you.
“The developments here at Mokai show that our investment in geothermal energy for process heat, clean power generation and green hydrogen production can be a low-emissions contributor to our economy. Halcyon Power is a proud supporter of this drive,” Tippett-Tapsell said.
“We look forward to the trust’s investment contributing to the success of our owners and their descendants.”
Central Transport Ltd (CTL) is a leading freight company and the exclusive supplier of milk tanker transport to Miraka. It has 80 trucks in its fleet.
“CTL are proud to be collaborating with Miraka and Halcyon on this future-focused initiative,” Central Transport managing director Brendon Cane said.