Mercury Bay sunken vessel recovery now expected to happen early next week

Divers in Mercury Bay who undertook an assessment of the sunken vessel.

A dive team has assessed a 50-foot sunken vessel in Mercury Bay and confirmed it is stable in 20 metres of water, says Waikato Regional Council.

The vessel struck rocks near Motukorure Island – also known as Centre Island – sometime before 3.45pm on Wednesday and sank with 1300 litres of diesel on board. The skipper and passenger were uninjured.

“The salvage company’s divers have undertaken an assessment of the boat today and found it to be in generally good shape,” said regional on-scene commander Cliff Gibson said in a statement issued by the council on Friday.

He said the divers confirmed the vessel was stable sitting on a reef and unlikely to move.

“The divers have plugged the boat’s breathers – that’s the vents from the tank to relieve pressure and stop fuel coming back out of the filler tube,” he said.

A photo of the vessel taken just as it disappeared underwater off Motukorure Island (Centre Island) in Mercury Bay on Wednesday.

“Based on this latest information, and forecast offshore wind conditions remaining favourable for at least the next week, we remain confident there is minimal risk to the environment at this time,” Gibson said.

The regional council has contingency plans in place should circumstances change.

He said the salvors had indicated the boat’s recovery was likely to start on Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

“Due to the size of the vessel, larger equipment is needed for the salvors to recover the boat, and this will take several days to arrive.”

Divers were expected to return to the site over the weekend to undertake another assessment of the vessel.

Regional council maritime officers will also continue to visit the site over the weekend to assess the scene for any signs that oil or diesel may be leaking.

Meanwhile, any boaties on the water over the weekend who see what they believe to be an oily sheen in the vicinity of Motukorure (Centre) Island are urged to call 0800 800 401.

