Sandbags protect the relocated Mercury Bay Boating Club. Photo / Eduan Roos

Mercury Bay Boating Club’s mission to relocate its clubrooms has turned into a waiting game.

The club is seeking to set up shop in Whitianga’s Dundas St after its old facility was left teetering on the water’s edge as ex-cyclone Hale eroded metres of foreshore. It has since been moved 25 metres inland.

In December, the club launched an application to relocate its clubrooms to the site with the Department of Conservation (DoC) which informed them in March that the matter would follow a publicly notified process.

Mercury Bay Boating Club reached out to the Mercury Bay Community Board in April in hope of gaining support.

Following discussions with the community and feedback received during public drop-in sessions, the board now said they decided not to make a submission to DoC, since there was “no clear consensus within the community regarding the proposal”.

Board chairwoman Krissy Robinson said they received a range of feedback.

“Some of it was passionate on both sides.”

Dundas St had been identified as the only suitable alternative in the area for a number of reasons, including proximity to the water and location close to the town’s marina.

Mercury Bay Boating Club commodore Simon Rawlinson said it was now a waiting game.

“We are just waiting to hear back from DoC, it’s likely to be notified at some stage, we are playing wait and see, the support is really good.”

Rawlinson said he was surprised by how long the process takes, but they would let it play out and keep their eyes firmly on the goal.

Volunteers working to save the Mercury Bay Boating Club building in Whitianga after storm surges undermined the building. Photo / Lynley Ward

The club’s first application to relocate the clubrooms was lodged with DoC in December 2023. In January, they were told it could be between six and nine months before they would hear back.

“We still have the end goal and are working towards it.”

In its application to DoC, the club proposed leasing an area of 2374sq m, bounded by the Whitianga Harbour on one side and Crown Land leased by the Whitianga Marina Society on the other.

“The proposal would not unduly restrict public access to the reserve or boat ramp,” the club said.

Submissions on the Mercury Bay Boating Club’s application closed on May 9.

A hearing is scheduled to be held on July 23 and 24 for those who indicated that they wished to be heard. Details of the venue and appointment times will be confirmed in writing before the hearing.

Ideally, the club wanted to stay at the current site, but there were ongoing threats of erosion, which would make the facility uninsurable.

The original clubhouse was officially opened in 1997.

