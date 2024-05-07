Farmer-led charity Meat the Need is in need of milk and mince donations. Photo / Meat the Need

As more and more people struggle to put food on their tables in the Waikato this year, a farmer-led charity aims to support those who need it most.

Meat the Need and Feed Out (Meat the Need) is set to support 10 food banks and community organisations across the Waikato region, donating a monthly supply of mince and milk.

The charity said it was the only charity in the country to distribute a consistent supply of protein to 115 food banks and community organisations nationwide, with more than two million meals delivered since July 2020.

Meat the Need and Feed Out are supported by founding partner Silver Fern Farms and processors Miraka and Fonterra.

This year, another 23,000 meals are needed in the Waikato.

Hamilton Combined Christian Food Bank administrator Hannah Davies said meat and milk powder were the organisation’s most expensive, yet most requested, food parcel items.

“Unfortunately for many living in poverty, quality meat is one of the first things sacrificed from shopping lists, instead replaced with cheaper alternatives such as pre-cooked or preserved foods with much lower nutritional value or even no meat at all,” Davies said.

“Everyone deserves to eat. More than that, everyone deserves to eat good balanced food.”

In the year to March, Hamilton Combined Christian Food Bank supplied more than 8000 food bags to almost 6000 households.

Recent reports indicate food support services nationwide have seen a 40 per cent increase in demand for help, also increasing pressure on the charity.

Zellara Holden, general manager of farmer-led charity, Meat the Need.

Meat the Need general manager Zellara Holden said the demand for the charity’s services was “currently unprecedented”.

“Recent statistics show more than 200,000 children are living in poverty in New Zealand, and more than one in five homes with children run out of food sometimes or often, which is a disturbing number for a country that produces so much food.

“We have more than 100 food banks and community organisations on our waitlist, and we desperately need more donations to be able to help as many communities, families and individuals as we possibly can.”

Meat the Need is currently fundraising to help supply more meals to families in need.

By texting “FEED” to 2662, people can make a $3 donation. Alternatively, for farmers, the charity facilitates donations of livestock, milk, virtual livestock and cash with 100 per cent of donations turned into mince and milk meals.

For more information, visit the charity’s website at meattheneed.org.