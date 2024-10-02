Representatives from the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs – Tūrangi Rangatahi in Mahi, Ngāti Tūrangitukua Charitable Trust, Taupō District Council, the Ministry of Social Development and Local Government New Zealand at the programme launch in Tūrangi on October 1.

Employment options are on the rise for youth in Tūrangi as a new employment initiative launches in the community.

Mana Whakahono ā Rohe partners Taupō District Council and Ngāti Tūrangitukua combined their efforts to secure funding of $185,000 through the Ministry of Social Development’s (MSD) initiative, the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs Community Employment Programme, to run the Tūrangi Rangatahi in Mahi programme.

The programme targets 16- to 25-year-olds not in employment, education or training and promotes community-driven solutions for youth opportunities.

The programme is a nationwide partnership between local government and the MSD, with a strong focus on getting people into sustainable employment, and its success relies on councils having the power and funding to address the challenges in their community with tailored solutions.

Taupō District Council general manager of people and community partnerships Libby O’Brien said the successful application was a partnership and a real team effort.