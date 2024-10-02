Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Mayors Taskforce for Jobs celebrates launch in Tūrangi, secures $185,000 for youth employment initiative

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Representatives from the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs – Tūrangi Rangatahi in Mahi, Ngāti Tūrangitukua Charitable Trust, Taupō District Council, the Ministry of Social Development and Local Government New Zealand at the programme launch in Tūrangi on October 1.

Representatives from the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs – Tūrangi Rangatahi in Mahi, Ngāti Tūrangitukua Charitable Trust, Taupō District Council, the Ministry of Social Development and Local Government New Zealand at the programme launch in Tūrangi on October 1.

Employment options are on the rise for youth in Tūrangi as a new employment initiative launches in the community.

Mana Whakahono ā Rohe partners Taupō District Council and Ngāti Tūrangitukua combined their efforts to secure funding of $185,000 through the Ministry of Social Development’s (MSD) initiative, the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs Community Employment Programme, to run the Tūrangi Rangatahi in Mahi programme.

The programme targets 16- to 25-year-olds not in employment, education or training and promotes community-driven solutions for youth opportunities.

The programme is a nationwide partnership between local government and the MSD, with a strong focus on getting people into sustainable employment, and its success relies on councils having the power and funding to address the challenges in their community with tailored solutions.

Taupō District Council general manager of people and community partnerships Libby O’Brien said the successful application was a partnership and a real team effort.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“[It] highlights the benefits of council’s Mana Whakahono ā Rohe with Ngāti Tūrangitukua,” O’Brien said.

Ngāti Tūrangitukua spokeswoman Lauren Fletcher said: “Ko ngā rangatahi ngā Rangatira o āpōpō – our youth are the leaders of tomorrow.”

“I’m ecstatic we were able to come together as a collective to secure funding to help provide our rangatahi pathways to meaningful employment,” Fletcher said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The council and the Ngāti Tūrangitukua Charitable Trust will work with community stakeholders to deliver the project, and Taupō Mayor David Trewavas said he can’t wait to see Tūrangi rangatahi positively engaged and excelling with support from the programme.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs teams and partnering with Ngāti Tūrangitukua on yet another positive project for Tūrangi,” Trewavas said.

Employers interested in the Tūrangi Rangatahi in Mahi programme can contact project lead Jacalyn Later at Taupō District Council.

In May 2024, the Community Employment Programme had placed more than 6000 predominantly young people into work across rural and provincial Aotearoa since its inception in early 2020.

Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News