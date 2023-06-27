The ascent of the Matariki star cluster marks the Māori New Year. Photo / Stephen Chadwick

Matariki will this year officially be celebrated on July 14 and leading up to the national holiday, Te Ohu Whakaita (TOW) Charitable Trust, which runs the Matariki ki Waikato festival, has a big calendar of community events to mark the day.

Events planned span the arts, music, hauora (health), taiao (the environment) and education, and of course include annual favourites like the Manu Tukutuku Kite Day and Maanawatia a Matariki at Hamilton Lake.

Events run throughout the festival until July 26. For further events and details visit the Matariki ki Waikato website or the dedicated Hamilton & Waikato Tourism Matariki website.

● Stories of the Stars, now until July 26, at 10 Garden Place, the Hamilton Central Business Association offices.

This window installation, organised by the association, features the story of Matariki and her seven children.

● Matariki-themed kūmara dishes, now until July 16, Hamilton Gardens Cafe

Enjoy Matariki-themed kūmara dishes on various days throughout the month of the Matariki ki Waikato Festival (while stocks last). Hamilton Gardens Cafe is open from 9am to 4pm daily.

● Mahia Te Mahi, art exhibition, now until July 20 at Ramp Gallery Collingwood St, Hamilton

As Matariki is the time to reflect, it is integral to acknowledge those who have soil on their hands: the workers, the backbones, the action people. Mahia te mahi is an exhibition by a collective of artists that reflects this.

● Toi o Te Tau Hou, art exhibition, now until July 24 at Hamilton’s The Meteor Theatre

This art exhibition celebrates Matariki and the Maramataka. The kaupapa is focused on Māori and Pacific collaborations and provides opportunities for different indigenous communities to share their Matariki perspective through the creative arts.

● Emily Karaka: Matariki Ring of Fire, art exhibition, now until July 26 at Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts Gate 1, Knighton Rd, Hamilton

Matariki Ring of Fire follows Emily Karaka’s 2021 McCahon House residency. The exhibition acknowledges Karaka’s connection to Waikato and the Kīngitanga. A key inspiration for the show is the Matariki 2019 dawn ceremony at Pukekawa Auckland Domain, which she attended. The exhibition is toured by Te Uru | Waitākere Contemporary Art Gallery.

● Horis in Space, theatre show, June 30 at Hamilton’s The Meteor Theatre

It’s the year 3023 on the planet Aotearoa, and avid classic video game enthusiast Kauri Roads is bored with his job and his mundane life. While live streaming, he meets an alien and ends up having to make a bold decision. Written and performed by Michael Kerei. Tickets via the Meteor website.

● Kūmara wānanga, June 30 at 3.30pm at Western Community Centre, 46 Hyde Ave Nawton, Hamilton

Learn and share knowledge about the kūmara and growing in the Waikato. Learning to grow kūmara connects Māori to their whakapapa and whenua - before bringing them forward to plan for the new year.

● Matariki @ Durham Precinct, from July 1 to 26, at Ngāruawāhia’s Durham Precinct

Durham Precinct will be hosting Matariki events including He Kai where, throughout the month of July, local kai shops will offer Matariki-themed kai on their menus, Matariki-themed games and two evening korero events around maramataka.

● Ngāruawāhia: Our Stories, screenings, from July 1 to 6 at 18 Herschel St, Ngāruawāhia

Ngā Art hosts screenings of this special documentary, which showcases the rich tapestry of local stories from the community.

● Matariki Movies: Cousins, July 2 at 11am at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato, Hamilton

Three cousins. Three lives. Separated by circumstances, yet bound together by blood. When a Māori staff member at the Mercy Home recognises Mata as a member of the Pairama clan, Mata is allowed to spend the summer with her “grandparents”. Free event.

● Matariki public talk series, July 2 at 3pm at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato, Hamilton

Incorporating images of Pirongia from the museum’s Taonga Talking exhibition, Dr Oliver McLeod will discuss his geological mapping of Pirongia in this free public talk.

● Matariki Crafts: Paper kōwhai, July 4 at 10am at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato, Hamilton

Have you admired the kōwhai flowers in the Exscite: Home garden? Now you can make your own. Free event.

● Follow the Stars, treasure hunt, July 7 to 16 at Hamilton Zoo

Find the stars of Matariki around the zoo and learn the star names and their meanings. All entries go in the draw to win a prize pack including a Hamilton Zoo family annual pass. Zoo admission applies.

● Matariki Origami, crafts event, July 8 at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato, Hamilton

Join the Waikato Japanese Community Trust to make your own Matariki-themed origami. Free event.

● Free Tours of Te Parapara Garden, July 8 and 9, from 11am at Hamilton Gardens

Visit the world’s only traditional productive Māori garden, see how Aotearoa’s first gardeners adapted their tropical crops for a colder climate and learn how Ngāti Wairere ancestors lived on this whenua. Spaces are limited.

● Manu Tukutuku Kite Day, community event, July 9 from 11.30am at the Hamilton Gardens

Historically Māori used kites as a communication tool. Symbolically, kites reach up to the stars, spiritually connecting heaven and earth. This free family fun-filled day is held on Governor’s Green every year.

● Te Awa, theatre show, July 10 to 14, at 10.30am at Hamilton’s The Meteor

The third-year students of the Bachelor of Performing Arts at Wintec have devised an incredible kids’ show based on stories gifted to them by hapū and iwi. The show features characters like Kingi Taawhiao, and Karutahi the Taniwha.

● Matariki at Seddon Park, dawn service, July 13 at 6.30am

Matariki Dawn service at Seddon Park followed by kai. Open to the community, staff, friends and whānau.

● Matariki Rising Southside, community event, July 13, 4pm at Melville Intermediate School

Matariki Rising Southside celebrates the Māori New Year placing emphasis on cultural awareness, remembrance, understanding, revitalisation and preservation of Māori culture, language, practices and traditions. Free event.

● Ngaa Paki o Matariki, cultural event, July 13 and 14, from 8.30am at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

Combined with an exhibition of toi Māori created by rangatahi, and an inspiring hub of stalls and exhibitions, 40 orators, 14 kapa haka teams, 20 artists and 40 stallholders are expected to form the basis of a celebration of reo, tikanga, art and dance, under the mantle of Matariki. Tickets online.

● Matariki public talk series, July 14 at 3pm at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato, Hamilton

Ockie Simmonds-Tumapuhia (Raukawa, Tūwharetoa, Ngā Puhi) is a tribal researcher from the Society of Māori Astronomy Research and Traditions (Smart). He will discuss Te Whare Wairua o Raukawa – the spiritual house of Raukawa, and the astronomical knowledge used to align intra-tribal pā sites in pre-European Aotearoa.

● Matariki ki Pokeno, July 14, from 10am at Pokeno Community Hall

A free and fun whanau day out. There are manu aute kits, poi-making kits, lantern-making kits, tukutuku-making kits, Matariki colouring kits and posters explaining each of the seven stars in the Matariki cluster. There will be face-painting for tamariki, raffles and kai.

● Matariki at the Museum, July 14 from 10am at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato, Hamilton

Come and enjoy a free whanau-friendly day of free workshops and public talks across the museum on the public holiday of Matariki. This year we are celebrating the theme of “Whakarite - preparing the soil for planting”.

● Matariki with the Hamilton Astronomical Society, July 14 and 15, at the Hamilton Observatory, 183 Brymer Rd

Join the Hamilton Astronomical Society to learn about and explore our Matariki sky. Matariki is a star cluster and when seen from Earth the stars appear to be close together in a pattern, but they might actually be far from each other.

● Maanawatia a Matariki, community event, July 15 from 4pm at Hamilton Lake Domain

Celebrate Matariki with a night of music, lights, kids’ activities, food and fun. The annual Matariki ki Waikato Market will be joining in as well for the free, family-friendly event, featuring performances by Yahyah, Kapa Haka group Te Pou-o-Mangataawhiri, and special guests. Free event.

● AHO, show, July 15 at 7.30pm at Hamilton’s The Meteor

Nine whetu, nine Māori performing artists, one night. The artists will share their connections and pūrākau through multiple mediums of performance, providing a cabaret/review style show. Tickets online.

● Matariki Twilight Tours, July 15 and 16 at Waitomo Glowworm Caves

Ignite your senses and celebrate the magic of Matariki in Waitomo, at the Waitomo Glowworm Caves. On a special Matariki Twilight Tour, embark on a journey that intertwines culture, nature and celestial beauty. Let the glowworms and the stars above guide you on a journey of discovery and inspiration. Tickets online.

● Annual Matariki Tree Planting, July 15 at 10.30am at Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park, Hamilton

Several community groups collaborate for this event. Bring a spade or shovel, gumboots, and appropriate outdoor weather gear. Please enter from the Rotokauri Rd entrance (corner of Rotokauri and Kourataki Rds) and not via the Brymer Rd entrance. Light lunch will be provided.

● Matariki Tree Planting, July 22 at 9am at Hillcrest Stadium, 19 Cambridge Rd, Hamilton

Come along and celebrate the stars by giving back to the whenua. Led by community leader Hepara Isaac.

● Matariki Ahunga Nui Matariki Kanohi Iti, July 22 at 5pm at Claudelands Events Centre

This night out features a three-course menu incorporating traditional Māori ingredients, live entertainment and a Matariki Runway show providing local designers a platform to showcase their creations and a space for Pakihi Māori to display and sell their products. This year the event celebrates its 10-year anniversary and will also be collaborating with Tōku Māpihi Maurea Kura Kaupapa Māori who will be celebrating their 30-year anniversary.







