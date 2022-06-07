Matariki is commonly known as the Māori New Year and is marked by the rising of the Pleiades or Matariki star cluster. Image / Supplied

The Matariki ki Waikato festival 2022 is even bigger than last year as organiser Te Ohu Whakaita Charitable Trust has lined up more than 100 events throughout the region from June 17 to July 17 to welcome the Māori New Year.

The festival has events planned for people of all ages and likes: concerts, theatre, walking tours, performances, kai, art and workshops.

As a New Zealand first, Matariki ki Waikato is trialling the new Matariki Aotearoa mobile app to provide an easy way to find events and allow people to create their own festivals.

Highlights of the Waikato festival schedule include a concert by Kiwi reggae band L.A.B. on July 2, the annual family favourite Kite Day on June 26, and the open-mic event Whiti, on July 2.

Other events include special Matariki Market days in Raglan, Hamilton and Ngāruawāhia, Matariki viewing at the Hamilton Observatory, Waitomo Glowworm tours and a kaumātua ball.

Chairwoman of Te Ohu Whakaita Trust and the Matariki ki Waikato festival, Marleina Ruka, says the trust was grateful to its sponsors and partners who have enabled the growth of the festival.

"In recent years Covid-19 and lockdown restrictions have emphasised the importance of time with whānau, strengthening our communities and networks, connecting with our taiao (environment), and what nurtures and sustains us in times of need.

Kiwi reggae band L.A.B. is part of the Waikato Matariki celebrations as they play on July 2 at Hamilton's Glowbox Arena. Photo / Supplied

"This year [the trust] and ... community groups have pulled together an impressive programme to create opportunities for learning, celebrating, connecting, and recharging."

The trust says Matariki ki Waikato is the only Māori-led Matariki festival in Aotearoa and this year's festival launch ceremony Te Karanga O Te Tau Hou aligns with the birthdate of the fifth Māori King, Kingi Korokī Te Rata Mahuta Tāwhiao Pōtatau Te Wherowhero, who was born in Wāhi Pā, Huntly, on June 16, 1906.

Festival director Leesa Tilley says the trust would like to acknowledge the Government for creating the first national holiday - this year on June 24 - to mark the Māori New Year and providing funding to make the mātauranga (traditional knowledge) of Matariki accessible for all.

"The artwork on this year's programme resembles the repeating pattern of a pre-dawn landscape or a cycle of days/nights/years/seasons, the patterns that weave us [together] with our ancestors and community, nature and technology.

"It has been a pleasure to work ... with the many passionate and dedicated groups to deliver what we hope to be the best Matariki ki Waikato festival yet!"

The Matariki Glow Show will bring a glow-in-the-dark puppet show to Putaruru and Hamilton. Photo / Supplied

Matariki is marked by the rising of the cluster of stars named Pleiades or Matariki, according to Māori.

There are many significant Matariki stories; locally she is known as the daughter of Papatuanuku and Raumati. According to Māori cosmology, when their children separated Ranginui, the sky father and Papatūānuku the earth mother, Tāwhirimātea god of the winds became so angry he tore out his eyes and threw them into the heavens, creating Matariki.

For all events visit the Matariki ki Waikato website or download the Matariki Aotearoa app.

The app is on trial now, but the aim is to roll it out nationwide next year and also include Waitangi Day activities.