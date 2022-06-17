Matariki is a public holiday for the first time this year. Image / Supplied

Matariki is a public holiday for the first time this year. Image / Supplied

Te Ohu Whakaita Charitable Trust presents the Matariki ki Waikato 2022 festival with events to be held all around the region to celebrate the Māori New Year.

Below is the programme with details for events running throughout the festival from June 17 to July 17. You can also download the Matariki Aotearoa mobile App to stay up to date.

• Interactive Matariki display at Matamata-Piako District Libraries, all throughout June

Throughout the month, the libraries in Te Aroha, Morrinsville and Matamata have a display showcasing the night sky of Matariki. Visit the library to write your hopes and aspirations for the coming year on a star, and add it to our constellation to be in to win a brand-new Wero Mai board game!

• Matariki-themed story walks, along the newly opened section of the river walk in Morrinsville (starts at Studholme Street entrance and finishes at the suspension bridge) and Waharoa along the S27 rest area

• Exhibition Aho Hīnātore with paintings by Jordyn Daniels from now until Sunday, July 17 at Hamilton's The Meteor

Inspired by atua wāhine, this show celebrates the divine light of feminine essence and creation. Through a mana wāhine lens, we see courage, transformation, diversity and control over destiny. Jordyn Daniels re-imagines pūrākau (mythical tales) from her perspective, giving expression and dimension to both the her-stories portrayed, and each atua contained. Free event. For more information visit The Meteor's website.

• Matariki at Lunch art walking tour, running from now until Friday, June 24, each from 12pm to 1pm, starting at Hamilton's Gardenplace

Come celebrate the rising of Matariki with Te Ahurei Māori Tourism. Eat your lunch in the heart of the city and hear the stories behind Hamilton city's very own Matariki themed artwork. Gain a deeper understanding of Matariki's significance to Kirikiriroa-Hamilton and Aotearoa. Free event. Meet at Gardenplace, Hamilton Central (near the trees). Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Te Tiaho o Matariki and Te Hono ki Matariki artworks. Tuesday and Thursday: Toia Mai artwork.

Required: comfortable footwear, water, BYO lunch. All attendees are primarily responsible for their own personal safety. Attendees under 15 years must be accompanied by an adult over 18 years.

• Self-guided star walk, from now until July 17, 24/7

Enjoy making your way around the 30-minute self-guided Star Walk trail in the central city, where you can discover the legend of Matariki and her six children. Each location tells the legend of one of the stars with a QR code to scan and view the Star Walk map. Free event.

• Follow the Stars Scavenger Hunt, from now until July 16 at the Hamilton Zoo

Follow the seven stars positioned around the zoo. Learn about the Matariki constellation as you locate each star and be in to win a Hamilton Zoo family annual pass. One winner will be drawn each week over Matariki. Zoo admission applies.

• Sparkling Stars exhibition at Art Health, from now until July 21 at Arts for Health, Norris Ward Park Arts & Craft Centre, 2 Seddon Rd.

Sparkling Stars is an exhibition of handmade stars from the artists of Arts for Health in the Norris Ward & McKinnon Gallery. Based on the theme Matariki, each star is a personal statement of celebration and achievement or of goals and dreams for the new year.

For more information contact office@artsforhealth.co.nz or visit their website. Event is free to Arts for Health artists and visitors

• Weaving and waiata (songs), Wednesday, June 22, from 3p to 6pm at Te Aroha Train Station, Burgess Street

• Matariki Morning tea, Thursday, June 23, a morning of kai and conversation at Mercury Bay, Tairua and Thames Libraries, to celebrate Matariki. They bring the hot drinks and sweet treats! Learn more about our newest public holiday, and take part in our Matariki craft table.

• Matariki Toddler Time, Thursday, June, 23 at 9.30am at Thames Library

• Matariki Toddler Time, Thursday, June, 23 at 10am at Mercury Bay Library

• Flute (koauau) making and songs, Thursday, June 23, from 2pm to 5pm, at Te Aroha Train Station, Burgess Street

• Matariki and the Stars talk on Thursday, June 23, Thursday, June 30 and Thursday, July 14, from 7pm to 9pm at the Hamilton Gardens, Chartwell Room and Te Parapara Garden

Presented by Piripi Lambert, the Māori astronomer and Maramataka practitioner shares his knowledge on Matariki, Tainui star lore and the stories significant in the Waikato. Followed by a walk to Te Parapara Garden to view the stars (weather permitting). Free admission but booking is essential due to limited seating. To register and for more details visit the Hamilton Gardens website or Facebook page.

• Matariki at the Zoo special event, on Friday, June 24, from 9.30am to 4.30pm (final admission 3.30pm), Hamilton Zoo

Enjoy the official public holiday with your whānau at the zoo! 11am to 3pm flax weaving and special entertainment including Scotty Stone Music and living statues. Zoo admission applies.

• Matariki whanau day, Friday, June 24, from 10am to 3pm at Tumutumu Marae (Tui Pa) near Te Aroha

Activities for all ages, including a bouncy castle, moko / face painting, and games for kids as well as making planter boxes acknowledging Tupu-ā-nuku, Tupu-ā-rangi, and acknowledging Pohutukawa with building a water system for the urupa. Followed by a Hangi at 5.30pm.

• Mānawatia a Matariki concert at Hamilton Kirikiriroa Lake Stage, on Friday, June 24, from 4pm to 8pm

Huihui mai - Come together to celebrate the rising of the star cluster Matariki with a night of music, kapa haka, lights, kids activities, food and fun. Featuring performances by singer-songwriter Pianika Duncan, kapa haka group Te Pou-o-Mangatāwhiri and band Late 80's Mercedes. Free event. Wrap up warm, bring your whānau and friends, something to sit on and join us at Hamilton Lake. Visit the Hamilton City Council website for more information.

• Matarikifest Kizomba and Bachata workshops + party, from Friday, June 24, at 6.30pm until Saturday, June 25 at 11.30pm, at The Place Bar

Celebrate Matariki with Te Whare Kanikani, The House of Dance Hamilton and Tauranga, and a host of amazing teachers for a weekend of learning and dance!

Open level or improver levels and above (not recommended for beginners)

On Friday, 6.30pm Kizomba Fusion - Merwan & Victoria (Open)

7.30pm Sensual Bachata - Lee & Victoria (Open)

8.30pm Party

Saturday, 10am Kizomba Fusion - Merwan & Victoria (Improver+)

11.15am Kizouk - Augusto & Emily (Improver+)

12.15pm Lunch Break

1pm Bachata - Ricardo & Yan (Open)

2.15pm Bachata - Ricardo & Yan (Improver+)

7.30pm Urban Kizomba - Augusto & Emily (Open)

8.30pm Stardust Party - We want to see you sparkle like the stars

• Matariki ki Tokoroa mini-festival, on Friday, June 24 June from 11am to 7pm in Tokoroa

Tokoroa Business Inc in collaboration with Tatou Va present a one-day celebration including a number of events in the CBD involving local artists and businesses.

- From 11am to 2pm, a group of experienced local artists will help you make something to remember this inaugural Matariki Day holiday. Come and take a role in playing some of the 'stars' of Te Ao Marama. No acting experience is necessary. At 212 Rosebery St, Tokoroa

- From 4.20pm, guided walk Art Crawl - Matariki Art Around Tokoroa Town, Art Gives Wings, 77 Bridge St.

Walk through three venues to view the artistic offerings to Matariki and enjoy some Matariki refreshments as we hikoi together through the town. Beginning at Art Gives Wings, 77 Bridge St, director and tutor Sonnett Olls has opened up this art space for the community, and this Matariki is a time to celebrate wellbeing. Sonnett promotes the power of art in lifting us above our situations. Cook Island drums will resound throughout the town welcoming you to this first Matariki-themed artistic celebration.

- 5pm, short walk from Art Gives Wings to Impact Hub, at 43 Swanston St where Nanise Ginnen and Cara Ryan will show participants through the newly opened Digital Hub and an exhibition of renowned local Tivaevae artists.

- 5.40pm, last hikoi for the afternoon, takes participants to 212 Rosebery St, Tatou Va, Creative Waikato's Tokoroa Studio/Gallery space for emerging and established artists

Leafā Wilson is the South Waikato cultural activator and has had the privilege of fostering the existing talents and assisting each person in moving closer toward their personal artistic goals. Also, part of the remote group is the talent of the Ngāti Koroki Kahukura Experimental Painters' Group based in Maungatautari. Each of the artists and writers have produced works resplendent with Matariki's life-giving beauty and abundance.

- Matariki Open Mic Night with a grand finale around 7pm at Tatou Va.

This will be under the stars (and the eaves) so bring an umbrella, warm coat or your onesies and join us for this stellar performance. As participants mingle there is a Matariki themed open mic night for anyone with spoken word, music or performance offerings. All are welcome. Matariki Manākitanga Sound Orchestra makes up the grand finale. Co-written by Ms Vee Hodgson, DJ Panda and Em Cee Lucia, feat. Raymond Epiha Bishop, Hira Morgan, Ali Morgan, Bob Tiaki and the Kuki Airani Drummers, and Dr Jeremy Mayall with an orchestral score by Dr Jeremy Mayall.

Free event. For more information contact Leafā at leafa@creativewaikato.co.nz.

The Matariki star cluster is also known as the Pleiades star cluster. Photo / Supplied

• Talk about the Matariki star cluster, Friday, June 24 at 7.30pm at the Hamilton Observatory

Richard Croy will hold a talk about Matariki. If weather permits, there is a chance to do some observing. Please note Matariki is not visible in the evening at this time of year. To view Matariki please join us on the morning of June 24 or 25 from 5.30am till dawn. Bookings only. Tickets are available from the observatory's website.

• Matariki viewing opportunity, Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, from 5.30am to sunrise, at the Hamilton Observatory

An opportunity to view Matariki as it rises in the Eastern Sky just before Dawn. Gold coin donation (koha) for the event is appreciated. Begins at 5.30am and goes through until dawn. No booking required.

• Art classes Toi o Te Tau Hou from Saturday, June 25 at 6pm to 8pm at Hamilton's The Meteor

The official launch of Toi o Te Tau Hou - a world-class arts and culture project that sees Māori and Pasifika art practitioners create pieces that speak to the reverence of our relationship with ngā atua and te taiao. The Maramataka also marks a significant calendar event in Aotearoa and the Pacific, namely Matariki. Toi o te tau hou provides opportunity for Māori and Pasifika people to connect through Whakapapa, Matauranga, and Matariki, allowing indigenous people to use innovative storytelling techniques through arts and culture. We celebrate the connections between the Waikato and Moana-nui-a-kiwa. Annually 10 Tuakana (established) and 10 Teina (emerging) artists will be selected by an independent panel to participate in this high-profile arts project.

Free event, by invitation.

• Family Matariki Kite Day on Sunday, June 26 from 11.30am to 2.30pm at Turtle Lake Hill at the Hamilton Gardens

Historically Māori used kites as a communication tool. Symbolically, kites reach up to the stars spiritually connecting heaven and earth. The Friends host a Free Kite Day for children to encourage families and the community to connect. The trust held this community event under the Matariki Ki Waikato Winter Festival umbrella since 2017.

Every year the event has grown larger as more families join in the celebration of Matariki kite making and flying. The trust had up to 1000 visitors take part in this event, some travelling from as far as Auckland and Wellington. The Hamilton Gardens Turtle Lake Hill is filled with children and colourful kites. The children's eagerness throughout the day's activities is inspiring, even when showers threaten to interrupt.

The Friends host this event in the Hamilton gardens to create an opportunity to promote the revitalization of Māori cultural traditions in the Hamilton Gardens. This event encourages families (whanau) to share lessons in kite making and flying (Manu tukutuku and Peter Lyn paper kites). The activities provide many opportunities to discuss the significance of Matariki, the Māori New Year.

Free event. Contact Ralph Evans at alfs@hnpl.net or Marleina Ruka at marleina@gmail.com for more information.

• Raglan Creative Market / Matariki Celebrations on Sunday, June 26 from 10am to 2pm

An additional creative market to celebrate Matariki will be held over the long weekend. The trust will be collaborating with several other events that the Old School Arts Centre will be running in conjunction with Matariki. The creative market has a variety of stalls that include many amazing creatives from around the Whaingaroa region, and a few stalls further afield. The trust would like to acknowledge and celebrate kai, music and creativity. Free event.

• Matariki Rangahau Series workshop on June 27 and July 29 from 9.30am to 3.30pm, at the Waikato DHB. Online sessions on Mondays July, 4, 11, 18, 25 from 11am to 1pm

Are you an experienced Māori researcher or keen to learn about rangahau? Come along to network, learn about research and evaluation and be supported on your rangahau journey. This series of free workshops will cover the basics of research and evaluation.

Kanohi ki te kanohi sessions will include kai and be at Waikato Hospital. Free event. Contact MaoriSupportNetwork@waikatodhb.health.nz for more information.

• Bilingual Glowworm Cave tour at Waitomo Glowworm Caves on Tuesday, June 28 from 10.30am to 11.30am

If you're just starting out or have some knowledge of te reo Māori, come along to our bilingual tour. This experience will involve a guided walk through the caves, with key elements of the tour delivered in te reo Māori and English, followed by the quintessential boat ride underneath the glowworm canopy. Tickets are available here or call 0800 456 922.

• Old School Arts Centre Paint a Bowl workshop, on Thursday, June 30 at 6pm and Saturday, July 2 at 10am, at the Raglan Arts Centre

What does Matariki 2022 mean to you? Create a lasting souvenir of this special time. Awesome hands-on fun, no artistic skill necessary for this workshop to be enjoyable and successful! Suitable for everyone aged 12+. $20 bookings essential!

With support from Raglan Naturally and Waikato District Creative Communities NZ. Contact info@raglanartscentre.co.nz for more information.

• Theatre play Hui (Pronounced 'Who-e') running on Wednesday, June 29, Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1 at 7.30pm at Hamilton's The Meteor

Two strangers meet each other in a room waiting for different reasons. Sharing stories about themselves, they find they're connected to each other in more ways than one, fighting a system forcing them into categories they're unsure they belong in. Devised and performed by Hinerangimarie Berryman (Waikato Tainui and Tuwharetoa) and Benny Marama (Kūki 'Āirani), Hui (Pronounced 'Who-ee') explores identity through music and theatre. Funny, heart-breaking, and unapologetically brown, the show explores the collision between different cultures and finding common ground. Hui (Pronounced 'Who-ee') is supported by The Meteor's Boil Up Creative Development programme.

Tickets are available from The Meteor website.

• Kūmara & Hue Wānanga (workshop) on Thursday, June 30 from 3.30pm to 6pm

Presented by Te Papanui, Go Eco, Te Papanui Enderley Community Trust, Te Puna Kai o Waikato.

An opportunity to listen to experts from the community and to share knowledge about the kūmara and the hue. The kūmara and the hue have a rich whakapapa in Aotearoa New Zealand. Learning to grow kūmara connects people back to this history as well as to the whenua. The wānanga will conclude with a shared kai for all the community to enjoy. Gold coin donation (koha) entry. Please register at Eventbrite.

• L.A.B concert with special guests JESS B and MASAYA on Saturday, July 2 at Hamilton's Globox Arena

Fresh from a massive tour of Australia, L.A.B returns to Kirikiriroa. Tickets available via ticketek.

• Movies at the Old School / Whetū Mārama: Bright Star, Saturday, July 2 at 5pm and 8pm, as well as on Sunday, July 17 at 4.30pm, presented by director Toby Mills, at the Raglan Arts Centre, 5 Stewart St, Raglan.

This is the story of Hek Busby, and his significance for Māori in rekindling their wayfinding DNA and for all New Zealanders in reclaiming our place as traditional star voyagers. Gold coin donation (koha) entry. For more information contact info@raglanartscentre.co.nz.

• Whiti 2022 talent showcase, on Saturday, July 2 at 6pm at The Meteor

Showcasing the latest and greatest talents from around the Waikato, Whiti 2022 is your chance to get your finger on the pulse of what's hot in our region. From theatre to music to spoken word, Whiti is a safe space for you to share your talents with us all. This year, we'll be featuring a range of acts from those just starting out to some of our more established artists. And as always, we've got our mics ready for you to come in and share your awesomeness on the fly!

Free event, but please register for tickets at The Meteor.

• Te Whare Toi o Ngāruawāhia Market, on Saturday, July 9 from 10am to 2pm, at 18 Herschel St, Ngāruawāhia

Nau mai haere mai! NGĀ ART, which operates out of the old Masonic building on Herschel St in Ngāruawāhia organises major cultural and creative events. We are hosting our annual Matariki Markets that have a focus on arts, culture, music and kai. Come along and support our local artists and enjoy our space. Free event. For more information visit NGĀ ART's website.

• Matariki at the Museum, on Saturday, July 9 from 10am to 4pm, at the Waikato Museum

Māori New Year is a time to reflect, to honour those that have departed, to play and to attend to our wellbeing.

Events include:

- Raranga Aroha with weaving group Te Roopu Aroha ki te Raranga.

- The Colour of Stars Pompom making for tamariki with crochet artists Lissy and Rudi Robinson-Cole.

- Ihirangaranga Regan Balzer paints to the vibration of sound with Horomono Horo and guests.

- Kōrero Toi: Toi is Rongoā A panel discussion with artists Margaret Aull, Eugene Kara, Lissy and Rudi Robinson Cole, Regan Balzer, Dorothy Waetford and others.

- Slipstream" The healing powers of clay mirimiri (traditional massage) with Dorothy Waetford.

- Pūrakau The power of storytelling with Maria Huata.

- Music at the marae with Kahurangi Heta.

Free events. For more information visit the Museum's website.

• Toi is Rongoa exhibition, opening on Saturday, July 9 from 10am to 5pm, at the Waikato Museum

This large-scale exhibition celebrates fourteen contemporary Māori artists who believe in the importance of creative practice to their wellbeing. The invited artists have been supported by Creative New Zealand to make new work and share this essential kaupapa with our community.

Curated by Margaret Aull (Te Rarawa, Tuwharetoa, Fiji) and Maree Mills (Ngāti Tūwharetoa), these inspiring and deeply personal works explore the need for healing and self-awareness amongst the turmoil of life.

Toi is a manifestation of cultural identity that is used to interpret and disseminate knowledge. The simplest equivalent in the English language is 'art', a word which itself holds layers of meaning and resonance. Rongoā, known as traditional Māori healing, provides physical and spiritual balance through attributes of the natural world. Fluorescent wool, clay, steel, improvised music, oil paint on canvas – the varied mediums within this exhibition showcase the transformational and holistic power of creativity.

Featured artists are Regan Balzer, Louise Potiki Bryant, Hemi McGregor, Dorothy Waetford, Eugene Kara, Tawhanga Nopera, Israel Birch, Hiria Anderson, Natalie Robinson, Aimee Ratana, Lissy and Rudi Robinson Cole, Margaret Aull, Leilani Kake and Elizabeth Gray.

Free entry. For more information visit the Museum's website.

• Matariki Glow Show, on Friday, July 15 from 11am to 11.40am, at Hamilton's Globox Arena

A giant scale glow-in-the-dark puppet show! Come and celebrate Matariki with us as we bring you a beautiful Matariki story, upbeat music and highly visual, spectacular ultraviolet puppetry! Perfect for all ECE groups, Kohanga, primary schools during Term 2! Tickets available via ticketek.

Matariki is a public holiday for the first time this year. Image / Supplied

• Matariki in the City, on Saturday, July 16 from 9.30am to 3pm at Hamilton Central Library

Join us for Matariki in the City, a high energy event gathering whanau together in Hamilton to celebrate all things Matariki. Bring all the family along and learn traditional and contemporary matauranga Māori through entertainers, traditional arts and crafts, face painting, Māori games and activities.

This year's theme centres around the star Matariki. This star signifies motherhood, health and wellbeing, reflection, hope and our connection with the environment.

An epic lineup of performers this year will include musicians, master storytellers, kapa haka and street dance. While the children are entertained, enjoy a relaxing mirimiri, get a health check, smear test and advice from health and rongoā experts. Food trucks/stalls selling traditional and local foods will be available in Garden Place.

Held at Hamilton Central Library, Garden Place, entry to the event, all arts and crafts, hauora activities and games are free. for more information visit the library website or contact Briar Downes at briar.downes@hcc.govt.nz. For updates follow Matariki in The City on Facebook.

• Music and food event Matariki Ahunga Nui Matariki Kanohi Iti on Saturday, July 16 from 5pm to 11.30pm at Hamilton's The Meteor

This event includes a three-course menu incorporating traditional Māori ingredients, live entertainment from a variety of artists, a Matariki runway show providing local designers a platform to showcase their creations, and a space for Pakihi Māori to display and sell products.

Tickets are available online or contact Tania David at tania@tkd.events. For updates follow MatarikiAhungaNui on Facebook.

• Online event Waikato District Libraries Matariki Competition 2022 runs until 5pm Friday, June 24

Ngā mihi o Matariki, te tau hou Māori! Waikato District Libraries are celebrating Matariki with their annual Matariki Online Competition. This year they are challenging you to write a Matariki poem, and design a T-shirt that reflects what Matariki means to you.

There are three age divisions for each competition: 0-9 years, 10-17 years, and 18+, so the whole whānau can join in. There are loads of amazing prizes up for grabs.

To enter, email your entry and entry form to librarycomp@waidc.govt.nz or pop into the library and we can do that for you. Free event. Entries close 5pm Friday, June 24.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday, July 6 in the District Libraries Facebook group.

• Matariki at Hamilton City Libraries runs until July 16, at 5pm, Hamilton City Libraries, 9 Garden Place

Learn about the seven stars of Matariki is celebrated in the Waikato, over the span of seven weeks at each of the six branches of the Hamilton City Libraries and Te Whare o Te Ata Fairfield Chartwell Community House. From stargazing, watercolour painting to making manu tukutuku (traditional kites). Collect a booklet from your local library, visit each venue to collect a star sticker and be in to win at every activity.

A final prize draw of a Kaupapa boardgame will take place at Central Library on July 16 July. Free event. For more information contact Briar Downes at 021 169 0405.

• Online event Mauri Tau from Friday, June 17 until Sunday, July 17, sessions from 6am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm

A unique storytelling experience that weaves together the magic of theatre, your whakapapa to the stars and nature. This guided experience immerses you: the listener, in a playful and reflective Sound Play alongside Te Kāhui o Matariki (the star cluster of Matariki). Writer and director Scotty Cotter collaborates with sound designers Fran Kora, Matt Eller and Komako Silver to celebrate and usher in the Māori new year, inviting you to reconnect to your own mauri (life force, essence).

Tickets are available here or contact tickets@silotheatre.co.nz

• Hamilton Gardens Cafe, Matariki dishes, cafe open daily from 9am to 4pm.

Matariki themed kumara based dishes available on various days throughout the month of Matariki (while stock lasts).

• Everyday Eatery (at the front of Hamilton Zoo), Matariki dishes, cafe open daily from 8am to 4pm

Matariki themed kumara based dishes available on various days throughout the month of Matariki (while stock lasts).

For all events visit the festival website.