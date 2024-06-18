Virgin Australia flight’s emergency landing, death threats aimed at Auckland Uni and the Government paves the way for granny flats. Video / NZ Herald

A body has been found in the search for a woman reported missing near Wairere Falls on Sunday.

Pauline Grey, 67, was reported missing about 7.30pm on June 16 when she walked into the area in the Matamata-Piako District and didn’t return.

Police believed she drove her 2016 Mazda 3 hatchback to the Wairere Falls track.

Waikato East response manager Senior Sergeant Aaron Fraser said in a statement today that “a person has been located deceased in the Wairere Falls area last night.

“It is believed to be 67-year-old Pauline Grey, reported missing in the area Sunday,” Fraser said.

Fraser said due to the location and dangerous conditions last night police were unable to recover the body when it was found.

“Specialist teams are back in the area this morning in an effort to recover her body.”

The Wairere Falls Track will remain closed today. Photo / Alex Cairns

The Wairere Falls Track will remain closed today until the recovery operation is completed.

“Police would like to thank members of the public who have reported information which has assisted in our search,” Fraser said.

“I would like to extend huge thanks to the Land Search and Rescue Teams who were involved in the search, the Rapid Relief Team who feed the staff involved and local Iwi who are blessing the site this morning.

“I also want to thank the family who have been extensively involved in the search process and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

Fraser said the death was not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner.

A rāhui is in place on the Wairere Falls Track for the next seven days.