A person has been reported missing near Wairere Falls with both police and the person’s family concerned for their welfare.

According to a police statement the person walked into the area located within the Matamata-Piako District, and didn’t return.

Police received a report about the missing person at about 7.30 last night.

Police and LandSAR, including LandSAR dog units, searched the area from 8pm to 3am.

Searchers found a jacket on a post at the start of the track and jacket was located on a post at the start of the track.

Police want to speak to the person who found the jacket.

“We believe it was likely picked up from a point on the track and placed on the post by another walker in the area,” the police statement said.

Police would like to hear from anyone who picked up the jacket, and anyone who saw a 2016 grey Mazda 3 hatchback which is believed to have arrived in the area before 8pm.

“If you have picked up a jacket, saw the vehicle before 8pm last night or were walking in the Wairere Falls area last night and have any information that may assist Police in our search please contact Police on 111 and reference event number: P059072868.″

The statement said police and the missing person’s family have concerns for their wellbeing.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based multimedia reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.