A Matamata man has died after a crash on State Highway 1, Sanson two weeks ago.

Police said in a statement he was Daniel Armstrong, 25, of Matamata.

Emergency services were called to the scene south of Fagan Rd at 11.35am on November 17.

Armstrong was initially taken to hospital in a critical condition but had since died from his injuries.

Police said their thoughts were with his family.

An investigation into the crash remained ongoing.

