Motte is touring New Zealand. Photo / David Dunham

Anita Clark aka Motte has worked with some great New Zealand musicians but, with a new album out, she's headed out on a solo tour.

Describe yourself and your music in one sentence.

I'm a violinist who also plays other instruments from Ōhinehou/Lyttelton, a composer of soundtracks for film, and dance.

What's the story behind the name Motte?

My first album, Songs For Movies, happened by chance after recording improvised pieces on a Tascam 4 track. I had to come up with a persona to release the music under, and decided to paint a Moth for the album art. Motte is the German word for Moth.

What qualities does the violin bring to music that other instruments can't?

The violin is a fluid instrument, can slide between notes, can sustain long drone notes, can be played through effects pedals and overdriven like a guitar, can be layered into sparkly string sections.

What is it about your new release, Cold + Liquid, that makes it an essentially Aotearoa album?

It wasn't the focus to be essentially an "Aotearoa" album, but all of the field recordings and sampled sound on the record were collected locally and gives it a geographically localised sound.

What one Motte track should potential fans listen to first and why?

Cold + Liquid, it has a catchy vocal melody, and uses a subtle field recording taken from inside the temperature control room of the Oamaru Freezing Works.

Motte's new album Cold + Liquid is out now. Photo / David Dunham

You've worked with many other great musicians. Who would be your dream artist to collaborate with?

David Lynch, Brian Eno, David Byrne.

What's the best thing about the NZ music scene, and what's one thing you'd fix if you could?

How well established and tight-knit the NZ music scene is but it'd be great if it was funded better. It's hard to make a living from music here.

What's your favourite thing to do that has nothing to do with music?

Cryptic crosswords and walking dogs.

Your device can only carry one album - what is it?

I'd upgrade my phone!

You're curating a music festival. Who's on the bill? It can be anyone, alive or dead.

How about Dirty Three, Julee Cruise, Diamanda Galas, Kraftwerk, Kim Gordon, Laurie Anderson and Chopin.

Cold + Liquid Tour

Saturday October 1 - Unitarian Church, Auckland w/ Kraus

Sunday October 2 - Never Project Space, Hamilton w/ Halcyon Birds(4pm afternoon show)

Thursday October 6 - The Loons, Lyttelton w/ Roy Montgomery

Friday October 7 - Article Cafe, Whanganui w/ Ludus

Saturday October 8 - Vogelmorn Hall, Wellington w/ Ludus